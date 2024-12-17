Jessica Jones star has perfect response to Marvel TV head saying he wants the character back in the MCU: "Let's do it"

Over one month after Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum announced he would like to see Jessica Jones return to the MCU, star Krysten Ritter has responded.

"Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?" Ritter said in an interview with ComicBook , sounding very much like her no-nonsense Marvel character. "Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."

Ritter's comment comes after Winderbaum named Jones the character he would most like to see return to the MCU during the D23 Brazil fan expo this November. "Oh, wow. I mean, Jessica Jones," said Winderbaum.

Originally released on Netflix in 2015, Ritter starred in the TV show Jessica Jones, based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name. The show follows the ex-superhero turned private investigator who opens her own detective agency. Much like Daredevil, the gritty series is set in Hell's Kitchen and aimed at mature audiences. As part of Marvel's Defenders initiative, Jessica Jones ran for three seasons until its finale in 2019.

However, in the middle of the Jessica Jones show, The Defenders series dropped on Netflix starring Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, and of course Ritter as Jones. The show only ran for one season but other Defenders spin-offs have followed including the upcoming Daredevil reboot, Daredevil: Born Again , which is due to hit Disney Plus next year.

As Disney has regained the license for Netflix's past Marvel shows, and with Disney Plus rebooting Daredevil, could a Jessica Jones reboot be on the cards? We sure hope so!

Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Daredevil are all available to stream on Disney Plus now.