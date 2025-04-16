Daredevil: Born Again's finale proves divisive, mostly because of the Defenders-shaped elephant in the room

The Daredevil: Born Again ending may have featured plenty of hype moments and aura, but the reveal – or lack thereof – in one scene has left viewers feeling ultimately disappointed.

Towards the tail-end of the ninth episode, Matt Murdock is forced to retreat – and not without good reason.

With Red Hook swarming with nefarious forces under Kingpin's control and the mayor himself enacting martial law on Manhattan, there appears to be little way Daredevil can fight back on his own.

His solution? "Raise an army." While your mind may have been racing with the idea of The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and even Tony Dalton's Swordsman uniting to bring the fight to Mayor Fisk, the reality was somewhat different.

Instead, Matt steps into Josie's bar with Karen and is met with a cross-section of various friendly faces: Cherry, Detective Kim, Karen, and Josie.

A fine crew to be sure, just not one that's likely to strike fear into New York's meanest villains.

Posting their frustrations on Reddit, fans were less than thrilled that the Defenders – the stable of heroes from Netflix's Marvel television series – didn't show up to save the day.

One wrote, "I definitely feel like the show dropped the ball in that bar reveal. I mean, come on, Marvel and Disney. This entire show was built on the idea of giving the fans what they want by bringing back the Netflix show with the same actors. Do the things we all want."

A user said that She-Hulk would have made a smashing addition to the team. Another added: "If they don't bring in Luke and Jessica next season for even just an episode or two it’s a big missed opportunity with this setup of the city being in resistance mode."

Yet, there might be hope for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. A recent Instagram post from Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter featuring Charlie Cox has stoked the flames of speculation once more. Meanwhile, a Luke Cage Easter egg involving Harlem's Paradise was spotted earlier in the season. Let's hope, then, that the Defenders will actually return to defend their city next time around.

