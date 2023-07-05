The best Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds to pick for Inspiration

The best Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds serve two functions - they provide proficiencies in skills your character is going to use a lot, and they reward roleplay and side quests by providing inspiration that grants you chances to reroll on certain checks. We'll explain the best backgrounds for you to pick below, as well as how you use them to gain inspiration through your appropriately-named "Inspiration Goals". Here's everything you need to know about backgrounds in BG3.

Best backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3 depend very much on the class you pick, as each background provides proficiency in two skills, as well as some unique inspiration goals tied to that background. For that reason, you should pick a background with skills you'll use often and want to be as good at as possible.

Certain backgrounds also pair naturally with certain classes in Baldur's Gate 3 - for example, a Rogue could definitely be helped by getting the Stealth and Sleight of Hand Proficiency that the Urchin background provides. Here's some natural pairings for you to consider:

Best class and background pairings

Bard : Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, Noble, Urchin

: Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, Noble, Urchin Barbarian : Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier

: Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier Cleric : Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander

: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander Druid : Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander

: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander Fighter : Outlander, Soldier

: Outlander, Soldier Monk: Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin

Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin Ranger : Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin

: Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin Rogue : Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Urchin

: Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Urchin Paladin : Acolyte, Folk Hero, Guild Artisan, Noble, Outlander, Soldier

: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Guild Artisan, Noble, Outlander, Soldier Sorcerer : Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin

: Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin Warlock : Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin

: Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin Wizard: Acolyte, Noble, Sage

All that being said, any class can fit with any background, and it depends on what sort of build you want to make. The match-ups we've suggested above are for more traditional, focused builds, but backgrounds can also be a way to break out of the mould a little and build a new kind of character with a more diverse skillset.

All backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Below we've got the full list of character backgrounds for Baldur's Gate 3, including the skills they offer the character and what you need to do to get inspiration.

Acolyte Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Religion (Intelligence) Inspiration Goals: Serving gods, faiths and finding divine objects

Charlatan Skills: Deception (Charisma), Sleight of Hand (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Committing scams and manipulating people.

Criminal Skills : Deception (Charisma), Stealth (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Stealing things and generally making money off illegal activity.

Entertainer Skills : Acrobatics (Dexterity), Performance (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Entertaining others while also providing great stories.

Folk Hero Skills : Animal Handling (Wisdom), Survival (Wisdom) Inspiration Goals : Saving innocent people from peril and building your legend.

Guild Artisan Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Persuasion (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Repairing valuable objects and plying your trade as a craftsman and businessman.

Noble Skills : History (Intelligence), Persuasion (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Acquiring power, status and building your social standing.

Outlander Skills : Athletics (Strength), Survival (Wisdom) Inspiration Goals: Confronting wild threats and coming out victorious with new discoveries.

Sage Skills: Arcane (Intelligence), History (Intelligence) Inspiration Goals: Finding rare lore and learning to build upon your knowledge.

Soldier Skills: Athletics (Strength), Intimidation (Charisma) Inspiration Goals: Showing strategic prowess and winning great battlefield victories.

Urchin Skills: Sleight of Hand (Dexterity), Stealth (Dexterity) Inspiration Goals: Applying your street smarts wisely and helping the less fortunate.



Background Inspiration Goals explained and how to get Inspiration

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Inspiration in Baldur's Gate 3 is a special mechanic tied to your background, wherein completing "Inspiration Goals" (achievements that match the desires and ambitions of your background) grant you an Inspiration point as a reward, as well as 25 XP. Here's what you need to know:

Every background comes with various hidden achievements tied to it, known as Inspiration Goals .

. Inspiration goals might be specific : A Folk Hero gains Inspiration by rescuing Volo from the Goblin Camp.

: A Folk Hero gains Inspiration by rescuing Volo from the Goblin Camp. Or they might be more general : A Soldier gains Inspiration by surviving a combat encounter with ten or more enemies.

: A Soldier gains Inspiration by surviving a combat encounter with ten or more enemies. Each character can only complete an Inspiration Goal once . Goals are unique achievements that can't be repeated, you'll have to complete a different goal for more Inspiration.

. Goals are unique achievements that can't be repeated, you'll have to complete a different goal for more Inspiration. Your companions also have backgrounds with Inspiration Goals that can be completed through group actions - as long as they're part of your Baldur's Gate 3 party, any party member achieving those goals counts as a collective victory. So anybody can be the one to rescue Volo, but as long as Folk Hero Wyll is in the party, his Goal is completed.

Speaking of which, each of your companions has the following Backgrounds, to help you determine what actions will help them achieve their goals:

Astarion : Noble

: Noble Gale : Sage

: Sage Lae'zel : Soldier

: Soldier Shadowheart : Urchin

: Urchin Wyll: Folk Hero

What is Inspiration in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Inspiration is a special resource that's the reward for completing any Inspiration Goal. Here's the basics:

Once you complete an Inspiration Goal, you get a point of Inspiration for the party, to be used by any of your companions in Baldur's Gate 3.

to be used by any of your companions in Baldur's Gate 3. Inspiration can be triggered on any Ability Check outside of combat. It allows you to reattempt the roll once.

It allows you to reattempt the roll once. You can only have four Inspiration points banked at any one time, maximum . Completing Inspiration Goals after that point won't get you any more, so use them up before that happens!

. Completing Inspiration Goals after that point won't get you any more, so use them up before that happens! Inspiration is therefore a great way to undo a failed check or help increase success where it really matters to you. It's effectively a safety net, and a very useful one!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission