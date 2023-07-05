The best Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds to pick for Inspiration

The best Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds serve two functions - they provide proficiencies in skills your character is going to use a lot, and they reward roleplay and side quests by providing inspiration that grants you chances to reroll on certain checks. We'll explain the best backgrounds for you to pick below, as well as how you use them to gain inspiration through your appropriately-named "Inspiration Goals". Here's everything you need to know about backgrounds in BG3.
Best backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3
The best backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3 depend very much on the class you pick, as each background provides proficiency in two skills, as well as some unique inspiration goals tied to that background. For that reason, you should pick a background with skills you'll use often and want to be as good at as possible.
Certain backgrounds also pair naturally with certain classes in Baldur's Gate 3 - for example, a Rogue could definitely be helped by getting the Stealth and Sleight of Hand Proficiency that the Urchin background provides. Here's some natural pairings for you to consider:
Best class and background pairings
- Bard: Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, Noble, Urchin
- Barbarian: Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier
- Cleric: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander
- Druid: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Outlander
- Fighter: Outlander, Soldier
- Monk: Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin
- Ranger: Acolyte, Criminal, Folk Hero, Outlander, Soldier, Urchin
- Rogue: Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Urchin
- Paladin: Acolyte, Folk Hero, Guild Artisan, Noble, Outlander, Soldier
- Sorcerer: Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin
- Warlock: Charlatan, Criminal, Guild Artisan, Noble, Soldier, Urchin
- Wizard: Acolyte, Noble, Sage
All that being said, any class can fit with any background, and it depends on what sort of build you want to make. The match-ups we've suggested above are for more traditional, focused builds, but backgrounds can also be a way to break out of the mould a little and build a new kind of character with a more diverse skillset.
All backgrounds in Baldur's Gate 3
Below we've got the full list of character backgrounds for Baldur's Gate 3, including the skills they offer the character and what you need to do to get inspiration.
- Acolyte
- Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Religion (Intelligence)
- Inspiration Goals: Serving gods, faiths and finding divine objects
- Charlatan
- Skills: Deception (Charisma), Sleight of Hand (Dexterity)
- Inspiration Goals: Committing scams and manipulating people.
- Criminal
- Skills: Deception (Charisma), Stealth (Dexterity)
- Inspiration Goals: Stealing things and generally making money off illegal activity.
- Entertainer
- Skills: Acrobatics (Dexterity), Performance (Charisma)
- Inspiration Goals: Entertaining others while also providing great stories.
- Folk Hero
- Skills: Animal Handling (Wisdom), Survival (Wisdom)
- Inspiration Goals: Saving innocent people from peril and building your legend.
- Guild Artisan
- Skills: Insight (Wisdom), Persuasion (Charisma)
- Inspiration Goals: Repairing valuable objects and plying your trade as a craftsman and businessman.
- Noble
- Skills: History (Intelligence), Persuasion (Charisma)
- Inspiration Goals: Acquiring power, status and building your social standing.
- Outlander
- Skills: Athletics (Strength), Survival (Wisdom)
- Inspiration Goals: Confronting wild threats and coming out victorious with new discoveries.
- Sage
- Skills: Arcane (Intelligence), History (Intelligence)
- Inspiration Goals: Finding rare lore and learning to build upon your knowledge.
- Soldier
- Skills: Athletics (Strength), Intimidation (Charisma)
- Inspiration Goals: Showing strategic prowess and winning great battlefield victories.
- Urchin
- Skills: Sleight of Hand (Dexterity), Stealth (Dexterity)
- Inspiration Goals: Applying your street smarts wisely and helping the less fortunate.
Background Inspiration Goals explained and how to get Inspiration
Inspiration in Baldur's Gate 3 is a special mechanic tied to your background, wherein completing "Inspiration Goals" (achievements that match the desires and ambitions of your background) grant you an Inspiration point as a reward, as well as 25 XP. Here's what you need to know:
- Every background comes with various hidden achievements tied to it, known as Inspiration Goals.
- Inspiration goals might be specific: A Folk Hero gains Inspiration by rescuing Volo from the Goblin Camp.
- Or they might be more general: A Soldier gains Inspiration by surviving a combat encounter with ten or more enemies.
- Each character can only complete an Inspiration Goal once. Goals are unique achievements that can't be repeated, you'll have to complete a different goal for more Inspiration.
- Your companions also have backgrounds with Inspiration Goals that can be completed through group actions - as long as they're part of your Baldur's Gate 3 party, any party member achieving those goals counts as a collective victory. So anybody can be the one to rescue Volo, but as long as Folk Hero Wyll is in the party, his Goal is completed.
Speaking of which, each of your companions has the following Backgrounds, to help you determine what actions will help them achieve their goals:
- Astarion: Noble
- Gale: Sage
- Lae'zel: Soldier
- Shadowheart: Urchin
- Wyll: Folk Hero
What is Inspiration in Baldur's Gate 3?
Inspiration is a special resource that's the reward for completing any Inspiration Goal. Here's the basics:
- Once you complete an Inspiration Goal, you get a point of Inspiration for the party, to be used by any of your companions in Baldur's Gate 3.
- Inspiration can be triggered on any Ability Check outside of combat. It allows you to reattempt the roll once.
- You can only have four Inspiration points banked at any one time, maximum. Completing Inspiration Goals after that point won't get you any more, so use them up before that happens!
- Inspiration is therefore a great way to undo a failed check or help increase success where it really matters to you. It's effectively a safety net, and a very useful one!
