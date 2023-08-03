To respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't as hard as you'd think, as there's an NPC called Withers who's happy to redefine your past for a moderate fee. Respecs can be a good idea if you've had some regret over your choice of the Baldur's Gate 3 classes, allowing you to shift from a Paladin to a Rogue to a Wizard or whatever suits your fancy, and choose your level options again from the ground up, even tweaking your core stats along the way if you're so inclined. With that in mind, we'll explain how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 and change class into whatever you want.

How to respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3

To respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3, you need to do it via the NPC Withers. Withers is an undead who we laid out how to find at the end of the Dank Crypt in Baldur's Gate 3, and once you find and speak to him, he'll permanently move to your camp as a sort of highly-specialised merchant. Withers' services are also how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3, and he can help procure you hirelings - he's a very versatile lich!

And yes, he lets you respec your class too. If you pay him 100 gold, you can effectively repeat that part of character customization from scratch, choosing your new class and levelling up back to what you were - so if you were a level 5 Warlock and choose instead to be a Ranger, you'll spawn at level 1 with four levels immediately to spend however you want, catching you back up to all your Baldur's Gate 3 companions.

