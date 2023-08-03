How to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 and change class

By Joel Franey
published

Want to undo your class and become something new in BG3? Withers can help.

The respec menu to change class in Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

To respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't as hard as you'd think, as there's an NPC called Withers who's happy to redefine your past for a moderate fee. Respecs can be a good idea if you've had some regret over your choice of the Baldur's Gate 3 classes, allowing you to shift from a Paladin to a Rogue to a Wizard or whatever suits your fancy, and choose your level options again from the ground up, even tweaking your core stats along the way if you're so inclined. With that in mind, we'll explain how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 and change class into whatever you want.

How to respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3

Withers offers to help the player change class and respec in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)
More Baldur's Gate 3 guides

Baldur's Gate 3 combat explained
Baldur's Gate 3 Guardian
How to free Shadowheart from the pod in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 Selune's chest
Baldur's Gate 3 crafting and alchemy

To respec your class in Baldur's Gate 3, you need to do it via the NPC Withers. Withers is an undead who we laid out how to find at the end of the Dank Crypt in Baldur's Gate 3, and once you find and speak to him, he'll permanently move to your camp as a sort of highly-specialised merchant. Withers' services are also how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3, and he can help procure you hirelings - he's a very versatile lich!

And yes, he lets you respec your class too. If you pay him 100 gold, you can effectively repeat that part of character customization from scratch, choosing your new class and levelling up back to what you were - so if you were a level 5 Warlock and choose instead to be a Ranger, you'll spawn at level 1 with four levels immediately to spend however you want, catching you back up to all your Baldur's Gate 3 companions.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments