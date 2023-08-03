The Baldur's Gate 3 Guardian explained

Who is the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3? The second character you make in character creation is referred to only as the Guardian, but it's not clear who they are or why you're making them. Answers will be slim for a while in Baldur's Gate 3 until you find out what the Guardian is, but we'll explain your relationship to them in our spoiler-free guide to the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3 and what you should expect from them.

Who is the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3 that you make during character creation is an NPC who shows up during certain cutscenes, but as far as we know, not a character you'll ever fight or play as (which is why you don't pick their class, background or stats). Admittedly we're still playing through the campaign and will update this if we find out more, but right now your character's relationship with them is entirely conversational, simply picking the appearance of an important character you speak with at key points.

In early access, the Guardian was presented in something more of a romantic or desirable context, though no less enigmatic. In the full release of the game, the Guardian is presented more neutrally, but either way, they are the form that a mysterious force within the game takes when talking with your character.

How to find the Guardian

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Guardian appears to the player in their dreams, at certain points in the game that appear to be triggered by using the Illithid abilities of the Parasite. To meet them, keep using the Parasite, then head back to your camp and start a long rest in Baldur's Gate 3. If you've done it enough or reached a specific point in the story, the Guardian should appear to you (we won't spoil the exact nature of that dialogue, don't worry).

