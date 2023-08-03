How to free Shadowheart from the mind flayer pod in Baldur's Gate 3

To free Shadowheart from the pod in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the first optional quests you'll come across, and despite Lae'zel telling you to leave her be, it's understandable that you'd want to free her from the Mind Flayer's chamber. If nothing else, it means getting a party member a little earlier than normal, and fortunately, it's not too hard to do. We'll explain how to free Shadowheart from the pod in the Nautiloid in Baldur's Gate 3 below, and what the consequences of doing so are.

How to open the Mind Flayer pod and free Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

To free Shadowheart from the Mind Flayer pod in Baldur's Gate 3 is very easy to do, and requires no risk on the player's behalf. Here's the basic process that anyone can complete:

Examine the console just to the right of Shadowheart's pod. You'll see that there's a socket where something can be placed inside. Head through the Sphincter to the room East of the one with Shadowheart in. You'll see a figure in a pod like Shadowheart's ahead of you. Walk past it to the opposite end of the room. Next to the Cartilaginous Chest is a "Dead Thrall." Search their body to find an Eldritch Rune. Take the Rune back to Shadowheart's console and select "Insert the Rune into the Socket," then "Place Your Hand on the Console." Something in your head will trigger. Select "Illithid (Wisdom): Will the pod to open."

At this point the pod will open and Shadowheart will be released, becoming a party member for the rest of the Nautiloid tutorial. Certain character classes, such as the Wizard or those trained in the Arcane, can attempt to hack the console without the Rune, though you still use the Parasite along the way.

You can use Shadowheart in the fight that follows, and she'll be a big help. As discussed in our Baldur's Gate 3 companions guide, Shadowheart is a powerful cleric, and arguably one of the best party members in the game. That being said… is it worth it?

Should you free Shadowheart?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Yes, you should definitely free Shadowheart from the pod. Aside from being easy to do once you know how, there's no real penalty to freeing her, and Shadowheart is an asset in the fight against devils in the next room - in fact, she might be able to help you defeat Commander Zhalk, the optional boss, and get his magic greatsword.

Freeing Shadowheart also gives you a significant bump to your relationship with her later on when you meet with her again, as she is understandably grateful for your rescue, and can form the basis for one of the many Baldur's Gate 3 romances. It also slightly alters where you encounter her again while deducing where to go after the crashed ship in Baldur's Gate 3. If you save her from the pod, she'll be lying in your path nearby after waking up. If you don't, she's further up the beach to the North, trying to get inside the Baldur's Gate 3 Dank Crypt.

