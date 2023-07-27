How to set up Baldur's Gate 3 cheats and console commands

Baldur's Gate 3 cheats and console commands can help players deal with an incredibly difficult challenge or just have a generally easier time, but what cheats and console commands are there? Sadly not many, unless you're willing to download extra cheat engines and programs that externally alter Baldur's Gate 3 for your convenience. Still, we can walk you through those that are available below, as well as how you can set up console commands and cheats in Baldur's Gate 3.

Cheats and console commands for Baldur's Gate 3 on PC

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As mentioned, Baldur's Gate 3 has no built-in cheats and console commands at time of writing, but they can be installed by using third-party programs or external downloads to edit the game. There are several options, arranged in rough order of ease of use:

NEXUS MODS . There are already numerous cheat mods available at Nexus Mods, ranging from special overpowered items that give you an edge in combat and better manage the Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty, to increases stats and XP boosts, to a broad array of new Baldur's Gate 3 spells that allow you to have greater control of your game. Each cheat and mod tends to come with individual instructions on how to install it, so make sure to check those in advance.

. There are already numerous cheat mods available at Nexus Mods, ranging from special overpowered items that give you an edge in combat and better manage the Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty, to increases stats and XP boosts, to a broad array of new Baldur's Gate 3 spells that allow you to have greater control of your game. Each cheat and mod tends to come with individual instructions on how to install it, so make sure to check those in advance. WEMOD . WeMod is an external trainer that can be used to modify the game in many ways to drastically increase how easy it is, with options including infinite carry capacity, god mode, XP boosts, stat adjustment, and even an option to make all dice rolls automatically succeed. It's basic, but comprehensive.

. WeMod is an external trainer that can be used to modify the game in many ways to drastically increase how easy it is, with options including infinite carry capacity, god mode, XP boosts, stat adjustment, and even an option to make all dice rolls automatically succeed. It's basic, but comprehensive. CHEAT ENGINE. Cheat Engine is a more direct and versatile option that players can use to modify the game, but it's a little harder to use. You can download it and find tutorials about how it works at the link provided, then download a working .CT (cheat table) file for Baldur's Gate 3 specifically that allows you to mod it. Different sites and community members have different tables available that we can see, so look around to see what's available and has a good reputation.

Obviously there's a couple of things here worth keeping in mind: firstly that all alterations to the game with third party programs should be done at the player's own risk. These are community programs, so there's never a guarantee about what you're putting on your hard drive. Recognise the risks involved, and try to find mods and cheats that have good reputations and are verified by other users.

Secondly, it's very likely that many of these cheats may not work on the full release of the game. Baldur's Gate 3's full release is out on 3 August on PC, and the likelihood is that significant changes to the game as it moves out of early access will stop many of these programs from working. That doesn't mean that they'll be sources you can't use, only that the community will have to make fresh, compatible mods and cheats for the upgraded game.

Cheats and console commands for Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Assuming that Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 functions similarly to BG3 on PC, this bodes poorly for players who want to cheat through the game on console when the port drops for PS5 on 6 September. Considering that all ability to cheat in Baldur's Gate 3 is done through mods and external programs, rather than inbuilt console command functionality, it seems as though cheats for BG3 on PlayStation5 simply won't be an option, though we'll update this page if we find out otherwise.

