What is the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Baldur's Gate 3 level cap has changed multiple times for early access, but now we have a confirmed number for what it'll be for the final release of the game in August. The level cap for Baldur's Gate 3 has been a potent question since the beginning, as since BG3 is effectively adapting Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition, what level the characters can reach determines what class powers they can have access to - potentially locking off the powers that would normally be reserved for 20th level, mortal demigods. With that in mind, let's discuss the level cap for Baldur's Gate 3, and if it's likely to change any time soon.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

What is the Baldur's Gate 3 level cap? The level cap in Baldur's Gate 3 is currently 5, though it's going to rise to 12 for the full release of the game in August 2023. It's possible that we'll see further updates or expansions in the future that raise the level cap beyond that, though there's been no statement to confirm or deny that either way.

A level 12 cap means that players will have access to a respectable amount of abilities from the various Baldur's Gate 3 classes, and more opportunity to mix and match those class abilities when multiclassing is also added to the game in the final release. However, it does mean that the highest-level powers from D&D won't be available - which may make sense, as there are some pretty game-breaking and hard-to-implement spells and powers in the Player's Handbook. How does one program in the Divine Intervention power, or the Wish Spell? It seems at the moment that Larian are choosing to keep their heroes a little more grounded, without too many reality-breaking spells in Baldur's Gate 3.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission