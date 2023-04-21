Is Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5, Xbox and Switch consoles?

Is Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5, Xbox, Switch and other consoles and platforms besides PC? The giant Dungeons and Dragons RPG has been in early access on Steam for a long time now, but with the full release on the horizon, many are wondering what consoles it'll be ported to. We'll cover the full details of whether you can expect Baldur's Gate 3 to be on PS5, Xbox and all the other major consoles and platforms below.

Is Baldur's Gate 3 going to be on PS5, Xbox and Switch?

At time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 has only been confirmed for PS5 and PC, with the PS5 port coming with the full release on 31 August 2023. That means there will be no Xbox Series X port, no Switch port, and no version of the game available on the older PS4 or Xbox One.

Although, an Xbox Series X port of Baldur's Gate 3 could still very well happen, but it's not guaranteed and certainly won't be as soon as the PS5 and PC ports in August. In a Reddit Post, a representative for Larian Studios explained that a Baldur's Gate 3 port for Xbox had been experimented with and "been in the works for some time", but technical issues had been a problem, with the studio "not yet confident enough to announce it". Consider it a "strong maybe", especially with the fact that there's no exclusivity contract or deal holding back Larian from publishing on any console it wants.

When it comes to the PS4, it's also a matter of technical issues, as Larian said in an interview with Eurogamer: "I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore."

Again, this doesn't wholly rule it out, but it seems less likely that we'll get a PS4 or Xbox One port than a version for Xbox Series X/S. That may also nullify the idea of the less-potent Nintendo Switch as well.

