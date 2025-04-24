Oblivion Remastered added a spell from Skyrim that's basically "a magical trail of breadcrumbs" pointing to quests and objectives

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered remains largely faithful to the original game all the way down to a voice acting error that's still included, but one new feature, backported from Skyrim, actually reminds me of another Xbox 360 classic: Fable 2.

"Having trouble finding where to go on your next quest? The all new Clairvoyance spell acts like a magical trail of breadcrumbs," Bethesda explains in a social media post. "Cast the spell and follow the highlighted path to the next objective. It's especially useful when navigating the dungeons and caves in Cyrodiil."

As you can see in the video below, the Illusion spell essentially summons a glowy trail for you to follow, and if you track a different quest in your journal, the breadcrumbs will automatically switch course. But, of course, it might also lead you into a mob of monsters or "awkward social interactions" with an Adoring Fan (stalker), so tread lightly.

Having trouble finding an objective on your quest? The Clairvoyance spell can help light the way! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6xClBtOzh3April 23, 2025

Skyrim aside, the Golden Trail (Breadcrumb Trail) was one of my favorite features from the Xbox 360 Fable games since it meant you could just enjoy looking at the gorgeous fantasy world laid out in front of you rather than keeping your eyeballs fixed on a mini map in the corner of the screen. It's a good spell to help take in the sights and have a little stroll without losing your way - and I hope the Fable reboot keeps it in, too.

And new spell aside, the Oblivion remaster is true to the 2006 RPG. Sure, it looks like a 2025 game now for better or worse. But it's still got all of the loveable jank, random crashes, and cursed character creations we know from the original.

