Oblivion Remastered added a spell from Skyrim that's basically "a magical trail of breadcrumbs" pointing to quests and objectives
Especially handy for those dark and dour dungeons
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered remains largely faithful to the original game all the way down to a voice acting error that's still included, but one new feature, backported from Skyrim, actually reminds me of another Xbox 360 classic: Fable 2.
"Having trouble finding where to go on your next quest? The all new Clairvoyance spell acts like a magical trail of breadcrumbs," Bethesda explains in a social media post. "Cast the spell and follow the highlighted path to the next objective. It's especially useful when navigating the dungeons and caves in Cyrodiil."
As you can see in the video below, the Illusion spell essentially summons a glowy trail for you to follow, and if you track a different quest in your journal, the breadcrumbs will automatically switch course. But, of course, it might also lead you into a mob of monsters or "awkward social interactions" with an Adoring Fan (stalker), so tread lightly.
Having trouble finding an objective on your quest? The Clairvoyance spell can help light the way! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6xClBtOzh3April 23, 2025
Skyrim aside, the Golden Trail (Breadcrumb Trail) was one of my favorite features from the Xbox 360 Fable games since it meant you could just enjoy looking at the gorgeous fantasy world laid out in front of you rather than keeping your eyeballs fixed on a mini map in the corner of the screen. It's a good spell to help take in the sights and have a little stroll without losing your way - and I hope the Fable reboot keeps it in, too.
And new spell aside, the Oblivion remaster is true to the 2006 RPG. Sure, it looks like a 2025 game now for better or worse. But it's still got all of the loveable jank, random crashes, and cursed character creations we know from the original.
For now, check out the best classes in Oblivion Remastered.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.