Oblivion Remastered is so true to the original RPG, it even keeps in a voice acting error that's been there for 19 years

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is here, and although it's a lot more like a full-on remake than a graphical remaster, Bethesda and Virtuos made sure to keep a lot of the fan-favorite silliness from the original. One of the best examples is the double-take voice line still being in the game.

In clips shared to YouTube and Twitter, you can see Tandilwee deliver her iconic blunder. She says: "I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion compound, and the Temple, all on the same night! Wait a minute, let me do that one again. I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion compound, and the Temple, all on the same night!"

Oblivion Remastered "Let me do that one again" - YouTube Watch On

Clearly, someone forgot to edit the voice actor's recorded clip and just popped the whole take in there, and to stay true to the janky spirit of the 2006 game, it's been left untouched for the remaster. Many lines have been updated, but these iconic and silly ones have been left untouched, so we can still enjoy them today.

Another great moment that's been left in is the bandit who robs you on the bridge to Kvatch, where you need to go to start the main quest . You can pickpocket your gold right back, and even though they threatened to kill you for it initially, they then decide the money's not worth the bother. What a terrible criminal.

There are plenty of other elements that have been carried over, like the ridiculous zooms when you talk to an NPC.

