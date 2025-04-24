Oblivion Remastered is so true to the original RPG, it even keeps in a voice acting error that's been there for 19 years
It's like 2006 again
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is here, and although it's a lot more like a full-on remake than a graphical remaster, Bethesda and Virtuos made sure to keep a lot of the fan-favorite silliness from the original. One of the best examples is the double-take voice line still being in the game.
In clips shared to YouTube and Twitter, you can see Tandilwee deliver her iconic blunder. She says: "I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion compound, and the Temple, all on the same night! Wait a minute, let me do that one again. I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion compound, and the Temple, all on the same night!"
Clearly, someone forgot to edit the voice actor's recorded clip and just popped the whole take in there, and to stay true to the janky spirit of the 2006 game, it's been left untouched for the remaster. Many lines have been updated, but these iconic and silly ones have been left untouched, so we can still enjoy them today.
Another great moment that's been left in is the bandit who robs you on the bridge to Kvatch, where you need to go to start the main quest. You can pickpocket your gold right back, and even though they threatened to kill you for it initially, they then decide the money's not worth the bother. What a terrible criminal.
There are plenty of other elements that have been carried over, like the ridiculous zooms when you talk to an NPC.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
