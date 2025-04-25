Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered Vilverin puzzles and walkthrough

Vilverin in Oblivion Remastered is the first dungeon most players will encounter, appearing in front of you after you leave the sewers, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Puzzles and secret doors abound in Vilverin, so a walkthrough will do a lot to help you navigate this labyrinth of skeletons, bandits and traps in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

I’ve scouted ahead and solved all the puzzles and traps for you, so you can make it through Vilverin and find the critical path. There are all kinds of loot to find here that will help you get a grounding in Oblivion Remastered, including the special Varla Stone, an artifact worth 1000 Gold. If you want to know how to get it and solve all the Vilverin puzzles, here's what you need to do.

Full Vilverin walkthrough for Oblivion Remastered

Vilverin in Oblivion Remastered is split into several areas that you'll need to navigate in order: Vilverin, Vilverin Canosel and Vilverin Wendesel. We'll take you through the dungeon and what you need to know for each zone in this walkthrough below.

On entering, follow the steps around and down to the bottom. Turn to face north and go down into the open area. Fight the bandits and continue on to the east. Head across and jump down to fight the other bandits. To the south is a door to the Vilverin Canosel. Use that.

Now in the Canosel, turn to face west at the crossroads. Behind the tomb is a pressure plate. Stand on it to reveal a hidden door going north. Fight your way through into the chamber and go west. There'll be a dead end with another pressure plate. Step on that to open a door with a zombie going south. Follow the path down and around to a room with a pool of water. Turn west to another door to the Wendesel.

In the Wendesel, do not step on the grid of holes ahead! It's a trap that will hurt you. Turn to face south and go into a room with six block buttons. The top right one opens a door in the northwest corner with a key to the gate ahead. Follow the path into a room of skeletons and a cage hanging from the ceiling. Follow the stairs up to a balcony overlooking - there's a block button there you can press to lift the cage and access the Varla Stone, a wealthy treasure. Go back to the Balcony and up to fight a mage and loot his hideout. Go through to find a door that drops you back at the entrance to Vilverin.

There are other dead ends, treasures and secret areas spread throughout Vilverin, but this is the critical path that gains you all the best loot - namely, the Varla stone.

How to solve the Vilverin block puzzle in Oblivion Remastered

The puzzle where you press blocks in Vilverin Wendesel is basically six buttons, each of which opens a secret door in the room. The blocks correspond to the layout of the doors - three on the left, three on the right. To progress, you need to press the top right block. This reveals a tiny alcove with a treasure pot inside, along with a key that opens the gate ahead of you.

All other buttons reveal dead ends with Skeletons inside that attack you. That being said, the bottom left and bottom right buttons also reveal small treasure chests as well as skeletons.

