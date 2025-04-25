To cure Vampirism in Oblivion Remastered is no small thing, as the Elder Scrolls 4 treats the developed version of the condition as something far more than a simple disease. Those who treat it early on when it's still Prophyric Hemophilia can get rid of it easily enough, but if you turn into a vampire properly, you could be spending quite a lot of time as an undead bloodsucker for the foreseeable future in Oblivion Remastered.

Fortunately, there are several methods to find the vampire cure in Oblivion Remastered and turn yourself back into a human, all of which I've tested and laid out below. That being said… would you even want to? Being a vampire is a trade-off where new powers and buffs are balanced by new weaknesses and a need to keep feeding on blood. If you want to know how to become a vampire, how to stop being a vampire, and all the benefits and penalties either way, we'll explain everything you need to know about vampiric life in Cyrodiil.

How to cure Vampirism in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

There are three methods to curing vampirism in Oblivion Remastered, which are as follows:

Cure it as a disease in the first 72 hours when it's still Prophyric Hemophilia.

Find and use the Font of Renewal in Deepscorn Hollow.

Complete the Vampire Cure quest with the Witch Melisande.

These are in descending order of ease. If you don't want to become a vampire, it's definitely easiest to cure it when it's in the Hemophilia phase, while working with Melisande is a giant quest that will take you across the map and back again. Still, let's look at the details.

Prophyric Hemophilia

Players become vampires when taking damage from Vampire NPCs, but the condition first manifests as a disease called Prophyric Hemophilia. This lasts for 72 hours and then morphs into true vampirism. However, Prophyric Hemophilia can be cured in the same way as any other disease, so if you treat it early, you never become a vampire in the first place. You can do any of the following to do that:

Drink a Potion of Cure Disease

Cast the Cure Disease Restoration spell

Pray at any Chapel Shrine

Eat a Mandrake Root

However, if you take more than 72 hours from the point of contagion to cure your Hemophilia, you'll become a proper vampire, and none of the above methods will work anymore.

As a side note, you can also become a Vampire through an NPC who offers to infect you with Prophyric Hemophilia during the Dark Brotherhood questline in Oblivion Remastered. If you want to know how to find these culty killers, our guide will help you there.

Deepscorn Hollow and the Font of Renewal

At the location on the map marked above players can find Deepscorn Hollow, an underground area accessible through an underwater door inside a hollow log. Once inside Deepscorn Hollow, head through into the Vile Cloister and you'll find the Font of Renewal, a large stone in the middle of a pool.

Interacting with the stone while you have Purgeblood Salts in your inventory cures your vampirism! There's a mineable vein of them in the corner of the same room as the Font of the Renewal.

Vampire Cure quest

Once you've contracted vampirism, going to Raminus Polus at the Arcane University of Imperial City and speaking to him begins a (rather long) quest about pursuing a cure, the steps for which are as follows.

Speak to Raminus Polus about a cure for vampirism. He directs you to Count Janus Hassildor in Skingrad Castle. Speak with him. The Count directs you to a Witch called Melisande. Melisande is in a hut in Drakelowe, to the South of Cheydinhal. After speaking to her, she asks you to bring her back five empty grand soul gems. After this, she asks you to bring her two bloodgrass shoots, five nightshade leaves, six cloves of garlic, blood from any Argonian NPC (enemy or not), and dust from a vampire called Hindaril the player will need to slay. Bring these back to Melisande and wait a day, and she'll give you a potion that will cure your Vampirism (as well as one for the Hassildors).

Obviously this is a pretty substantive process, though you do get a 1000 gold from the Count at the end for helping them.

Is being a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered worth it?

Being a vampire is Oblivion Remastered is a trade off that depends on your playstyle, ultimately. There are numerous penalties and buffs that change depending on how long it's been since you drank blood (it increases by 1 stage for every 24 hours without blood).

Vampire Buffs Stats Immunity to Paralysis Disease resistance (scales to stage of Vampirism) Weapon damage resistance (scales to stage of Vampirism) Increases to Strength, Willpower and Speed (scales to stage of Vampirism) Increases to Acrobatics, Athletics, Destruction, Hand-to-hand, Illusion, Mysticism and Sneak skills (scales to stage of Vampirism) Spells/Abiltiies Can cast Hunter's Sight (Night vision and Detect life) at Stage 1+ Can cast Vampire's Seduction (Charm) at Stage 2+ Can cast Reign of Terror (Silence and Demoralize enemies) at Stage 3+ Can cast Embrace of Shadows (Night vision and Invisibility) at Stage 4.

Vampire penalties Take increasing damage from being in sunlight when in Stage 2+ (scales to stage of Vampirism) Weakness to fire (scales to stage of Vampirism) Players must drink blood (interacting with sleeping NPCs) to reset to Stage 1 of Vampirism. This does not harm the NPC, but is a crime if caught. The character's eyes change to red.



While the weakness to sunlight is pretty substantial, there are clearly bonuses and advantages, and it's a pretty handy skillset for certain character types and builds, such as if you're making a character focused on Oblivion Remastered unarmed combat, or if you're a sneakier player looking to go through the Thieves Guild questline in Oblivion Remastered.

