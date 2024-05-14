Chris Pratt wants a role in James Gunn's DCU, but to also keep playing Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord

Having collaborated on three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Chris Pratt is no stranger to playing a superhero in a comic book flick from James Gunn. It's hardly surprising, then, that he'd be keen to team up with the director again now that Gunn has been appointed the co-leader of DC Studios.

While promoting his upcoming animation The Garfield Movie recently, the Marvel star was asked whether he'll follow Gunn into the new franchise by ComicBook, to which he replied: "Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star-Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC.

"Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Right at the very end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a title card confirmed that Pratt's Peter Quill "will return", so it seems likely he'll reprise the role in the MCU at some point.

That said, the same movie saw Quill say goodbye to his space adventures and return to Earth to reunite with his grandfather. The mid-credits scene saw Rocket (Bradley Cooper) leading a new team of Guardians – made up of Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam, Adam's pet Blurp, and Phyla – too. So perhaps Pratt will have time to jump ship if the DC part is on the smaller, too?

This isn't the first time Pratt has hinted that he might end up in the DCU, either. Back in 2023, he told Rolling Stone that if Gunn thought he was right for a role, then he "would have to consider it." Since then, fans have come up with a theory that the Jurassic World star could play Michael Carter AKA Booster Gold, who is set to be at the center of a planned Max series.

That same year, Gunn hinted at multiple appearances from the Guardians cast, when he told a fan on Threads he has "reasons" for them not wanting to cameo as themselves in The Suicide Squad's TV spin-off Peacemaker.

"I'm not gonna tell you guys, but we've had conversations and we're making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet," Mantis's Pom Klementieff later told Variety. "There would be one specific character but I can't tell you that. I knew about the character, and I thought the character was fucking cool."

