Chris Pratt would consider playing Booster Gold in the DCU – if James Gunn wanted him to

Chris Pratt has addressed if he would play Booster Gold in the DCU – and it sounds like he'd be open to taking on the DC hero. Pratt, of course, already plays Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Since Booster Gold is quite the charismatic, funny character in the comics, fans have noticed the similarities with Star-Lord and begun fancasting Pratt in the DC role.

Speaking to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab), Pratt confirmed that he hadn't had any conversations with Gunn about the role of Booster Gold, but doesn't rule out stepping into the hero's time-travelling shoes. "If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," he told the publication.

Booster Gold is confirmed for the new DCU, with a series focused on the character announced as part of the Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. So far, there have been no casting details – but there is movement behind the scenes, with Gunn revealing that he and co-CEO Peter Safran are already speaking to an actor about the show (H/T CBR.com (opens in new tab)). Considering Pratt says he's had no conversation about the role, that could rule him out.

The Booster Gold show will see the character use "basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day," per the synopsis.

The Chapter One slate also includes the likes of a Batman and Robin movie, a TV show about Amanda Waller, and a Green Lanterns TV show.

