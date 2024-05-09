Chris Pine is also baffled by the Star Trek 4 new writer news: "I thought there was already a script?"

Set phasers to confusion, Chris Pine has shared his response to the latest update on Star Trek 4, and it seems like he knows no more than we do. Recently, a new development on the long awaited Trek sequel (that was first announced nine years ago, mind) was announced confirming Steve Yockey was on board to pen the script.

Asked about the news and if he’s heard anything, Captain Kirk star Pine told Business Insider , he’s not really in the loop. "I honestly don’t know," he said about any Star Trek 4 updates. "There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it’s always been with Trek, I just wait and see."

This is by no means the first time that Pine has shared this sentiment. Every time a new update has been announced for the fourquel, the Wonder Woman actor has been clear he’s not in the loop. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything," he previously said back in early 2023. "I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

Still, the latest update does indicate work is being done on the long-awaited sequel. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of this comes to fruition.

Elsewhere in Trek news, William Shatner has said he’s happy to return as a de-aged Captain Kirk on one proviso. "It’s an intriguing idea," Shatner told The Canadian Press. "It’s almost impossible. But if it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."

For more, check out our guide to the Star Trek timeline.