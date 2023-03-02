Chris Pine says the Star Trek franchise "feels cursed" as he gives frustrating update on fourth movie

Chris Pine has shared some new insight into Star Trek 4, admitting he knows frustratingly little about the future of the franchise. In a new interview with Esquire (opens in new tab), the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star wasn’t sure whether Star Trek Beyond may end up being the final movie, despite a fourth being announced.

"After the last one came out and didn’t do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton, [Yelchin, who played Chekov] passed away, I don’t know, it just seemed..." Pine said to the publication. He added later that the franchise "feels like it’s cursed".

The James T. Kirk actor explained that he knew nothing about Star Trek 4’s future. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything," he said. "I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

"I would say it’s frustrating," Pine added. "It doesn’t really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it’s how it’s always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can’t do it. I don’t have the energy."

Elsewhere in the profile, Esquire explained producer J.J. Abrams told them they were still searching for a director. However, he did add: "I will say it’s the first time [since the original reboot] that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one."

Star Trek 4 was first announced in February 2022 with major cast like Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho all set to return. At the time, it was reported that it was eyeing a December 22, 2023 release date, but the latest updates do not seem so promising.

For more on other upcoming movies, check out our 2023 movie release dates.