Where is the Ghoul’s family? This Fallout theory might have the answer to one of the show’s big season 2 mysteries

The Fallout season 1 ending posed plenty of questions to carry forward to the next season of Prime Video’s mega post-apocalyptic hit. Chief among them is the whereabouts of the family of the Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

According to a new theory from Screen Rant, however, a key location from Fallout: New Vegas could be the destination for the gunslinger formerly known as Howard Cooper.

Scroll on through the finale’s credit sequence and you’ll spot a sign for Cryo Suites at the Tops Hotel. Already, alarm bells might be ringing: we know that Vault-Tec (and its competitors) have kept themselves nice and chilled in cryo-pods across the wasteland. It stands to reason, then, that – at the very least – Howard’s wife could be in one of those containers.

But it gets juicier from here. Fallout-heads will know that the Tops Hotel is a location in Fallout: New Vegas. Conveniently enough, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is seen overlooking New Vegas at the season’s end.

On top of that, the Tops Hotel also connects to a Vault. In the games, Vault 21 was cleared out by Mr. House (someone who also appeared in the Fallout season 1 finale) and used as part of his casino and hotel enterprise. There is a chance, albeit a small one, that the Vault is housing some of Vault-Tec’s upper brass – including Barb.

Honestly? We’re pretty sold. If nothing else, all roads are leading to New Vegas next season. No wonder the showrunner has been keen to point out that Deathclaws are on the way. Maybe we’ll take an impromptu stop to Quarry Junction? On second thought, maybe not…

