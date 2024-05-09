Disney Plus/Max bundle is the latest streaming mega-deal – but it sure does sound like a slow return to traditional TV

Can never decide which streaming platform to opt in for? Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery are hoping to make things easier for you, by rolling out a mega bundle that includes subscriptions to Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

Set to launch sometime in summer in the US, the deal promises to offer "the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more." So, in short, the result will be similar to what you'll have had back in the days of traditional cable TV...

The only real difference is that the bundle will come in both ad-free and ad-supported versions. Prices have yet to be released.

"Things are just going full circle," one Twitter user said of the news, while another wrote: "It's almost like I've seen this before!"

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," said Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

(Image credit: Showtime)

"This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention," said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

