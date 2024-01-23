First look at What if…? season 3 is the first time we've seen Sam Wilson's Captain America since 2021 (yes, really)

Marvel Studios has released the first look at What If…? season 3 – and it also provides our first look at Sam Wilson's Captain America since 2021 (albeit an animated version, of course).

The four new images reveal glimpses of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) hanging out, as well as Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) working together on a mission.

It's been a while since we've seen or heard from Sam Wilson – in fact, it's been nearly three years since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired on Disney Plus, when Wilson officially took on the Captain American mantle from Steve Rogers, and a total of 23 Marvel projects have been and gone without mentioning him.

That's Loki season 1, Black Widow, What If…?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot, She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Secret Invasion, I Am Groot season 2, The Marvels, Loki season 2, What If...? season 2, and Echo, FYI.

Mackie is set to take the lead in Captain America: Brave New World, alongside Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Harrison Ford's Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, but that movie isn't set to hit the big screen until February 2025.

What if…? season 2 was released on Disney Plus in December 2023, so it'll most likely be a while until we can expect the third installment to reach our screens. The latest batch of episodes saw Iron Man face off against the Grandmaster, Hela trying to get her hands on the Ten Rings, and Captain Carter joining forces with 17th Century Avengers.

While we wait for What If…? season 3, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.