The personal order to kill 35 Warriors in Helldivers 2 can be a bit hard to complete if you don't have a bestiary in front of you. After all, isn't just about everything in Helldivers 2 technically a warrior of some sort? I've yet to find any pacifistic bugs or bots, but regardless, there's actually a very particular type of Terminid referred to as a Warrior, a specific species you need to go and hunt down to complete this personal order. If you're having trouble finding the target, here's how to kill 35 Warriors in Helldivers 2 - and where you should be looking.

What are Warriors in Helldivers 2?

(Image credit: Sony)

Warriors in Helldivers 2 are middling-sized Terminids with grey shells that raise up at the back, and two pincers at the front. If you're not sure, they can be identified by marking them - this mechanic always brings up the name of the enemy that you're fighting, so it'll tell you if it's a Warrior or something else.

Warriors tend to show up at medium difficulty and up, so that's where you should be looking. They're pretty common at those difficulties - the Personal Order to kill 35 Warriors can be completed in a single mission without too much trouble.

Warriors themselves don't have much health or any special abilities, generally forming part of the general horde that's what collectively makes the Helldivers 2 Terminids so threatening. Their only special ability is that sometimes they can briefly survive after having their heads shot off, though they die a few seconds later, and certainly don't last as long as the bigger Brood Commanders do when decapitated. When encountering one, a single burst of fire should take it out pretty quick.

