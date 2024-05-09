How to kill 35 Warriors in Helldivers 2
Warriors in Helldivers 2 are stocky grey bugs with pincers
The personal order to kill 35 Warriors in Helldivers 2 can be a bit hard to complete if you don't have a bestiary in front of you. After all, isn't just about everything in Helldivers 2 technically a warrior of some sort? I've yet to find any pacifistic bugs or bots, but regardless, there's actually a very particular type of Terminid referred to as a Warrior, a specific species you need to go and hunt down to complete this personal order. If you're having trouble finding the target, here's how to kill 35 Warriors in Helldivers 2 - and where you should be looking.
What are Warriors in Helldivers 2?
Warriors in Helldivers 2 are middling-sized Terminids with grey shells that raise up at the back, and two pincers at the front. If you're not sure, they can be identified by marking them - this mechanic always brings up the name of the enemy that you're fighting, so it'll tell you if it's a Warrior or something else.
Warriors tend to show up at medium difficulty and up, so that's where you should be looking. They're pretty common at those difficulties - the Personal Order to kill 35 Warriors can be completed in a single mission without too much trouble.
Warriors themselves don't have much health or any special abilities, generally forming part of the general horde that's what collectively makes the Helldivers 2 Terminids so threatening. Their only special ability is that sometimes they can briefly survive after having their heads shot off, though they die a few seconds later, and certainly don't last as long as the bigger Brood Commanders do when decapitated. When encountering one, a single burst of fire should take it out pretty quick.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.