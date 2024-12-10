How to complete the Indiana Jones Chamber of Resonance puzzle

For the Indiana Jones Chamber of Resonance puzzle, you must find Adamic tablets and speak the words on them in the right order. Do that, and you’ll be one step closer to finding the Idol of Ra in Gizeh, but this puzzle is unlike any you will have done previously and it’s not the most straightforward in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. If you happen to be stuck, be it because you can’t find all six tablets, or you can’t figure out the right order for the words, I’ve detailed exactly how you solve the Chamber of Resonance puzzle below.

This is also the start of the point of no return for the Gizeh leg of Indy's adventure, so make sure you've tied up other puzzles such as the Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code and Indiana Jones Seat of Eternity puzzle first.

Indiana Jones Chamber of Resonance puzzle explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To escape the Chamber of Resonance in Indiana Jones, you need to take photos of six Adamic tablets scattered around the area and then select the photos in a particular order to get Indy to speak the words and form a sentence. However, only four of the tablets are in the chamber, and one of them is broken, so you need to fix one and find the final two elsewhere.

Start by taking a photo of any of the tablets on the wall of the chamber, then use Dr Lombardi’s journal when prompted. This plays a cutscene which sees Indy decipher the Vuha (oath) symbol and begin the puzzle properly, so here’s what you need to do to after that to complete the Chamber of Resonance:

Take photos of the other two complete tablets on the chamber walls. This’ll log the Hat sha-Athon (The Lord’s) and Leneph (Protect) symbols. Next, look for the wall section with a narrow hole at the bottom. Crawl through to reach a hidden corridor – be aware that the lighter will get blown out by something, so just reignite it.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Use the lighter to light the nearby brazier, which will illuminate the fourth tablet showing the Eo-shohd symbol (the secret).

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Continue down the corridor and light the next brazier to reveal the fifth tablet, Lezeem (Heed). Carry on to the end of this corridor to find the missing tablet fragment, which you need to collect.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Grab the nearby metal pole and use it to smash the fragile wall to your right, letting you reach the main chamber again. Place the tablet piece onto the broken tablet and then take a photo, getting you the final words for the puzzle – Al haht sheram (Of the name).

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With all six tablets photographed, it’s time to speak the correct words to proceed. Head over to the statue in the center of the chamber and you’ll be prompted to lay the photos on the little table. You need to look at the photos and follow the button prompt, one by one, in this order to get Indy to say them out loud: Heed / The Lord’s / Oath / Protect / The secret / Of the name.

Once you’ve done that, Indy will be forcibly transported further into this pyramid tunnel complex where you’ll then have to solve the Indiana Jones Three Eyed Gate puzzle.



As mentioned in our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review, we really liked the hands-on nature of these puzzles, but if you want help for other aspects of the game, be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tips.



