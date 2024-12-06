Where to find the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle guard house key

Finding the Indiana Jones guard house key is one of the first challenges you'll face one you're inside the Vatican. Fortunately it's more a tutorial than a real challenge as the key, and the door it unlocks, are more or less next to each other.

There's a good chance you've found other locked gates and keys prior to this, such as a Blackshirt key gate or the Rampart key which you can find long before you actually reach the Ramparts, but the guard house key is the first one that blocks a path. If you want to find it and see what's beyond the door, here's where you need to go.

Indiana Jones Guard House key location

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll need the guard house key in Indiana Jones when you find this door on your way to the Vatican. It'll say it 'Requires: Guard House Key' and, fortunately, it's not far to go to find at all. In fact if you just keep going past the door you'll soon see this little room on the left, just as that 'Bastione San Giovanni' message pops:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

All you need to do is sneak in and deal with the Blackshirt inside and you'll find the key hanging on the noticeboard, specifically here on the map:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you use the key back at the door you'll go up some stairs and open up a couple more route options to the way ahead through some double doors you can open with the key again, or via a ladder.

As I mentioned, this is more a tutorial for the concept of 'keys' and multiple paths than anything else, as you can still get where you need to go by walking straight on and never touching the key or the door it opens. Those double doors the key also opens can be reached by exploring, and could also be the first time you see the key mentioned if you've really been poking about. Finding and using it basically just give you some different paths to play with as you explore Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

