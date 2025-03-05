Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most accurate rivers in video games, according to the video game geographer who charted Skyrim and Zelda's waterways

News
By
published

Those are some mighty fine rivers you got there

Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 might have the world's best video game rivers, according to YouTuber Any Austin, who's been tracking the geography of virtual worlds for years now.

Any Austin set his sights on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom last year and discovered all the waterways are actually one giant, interconnected river that never reaches the sea. He's also analyzed GTA 5's electricity grid and found it to be pretty realistic.

More recently, Austin created a methodology to find out what the cities of Skyrim feel like in real life, and, spoiler alert, it turns out Duluth, Minnesota is a shoe-in for Windhelm. Now, it's the rivers of the Wild West that are under scrutiny. So, how do they measure up?

Where Do Red Dead Redemption 2's Rivers Come From? - YouTube Where Do Red Dead Redemption 2's Rivers Come From? - YouTube
Watch On

Since Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game with such minute attention to detail that even horses' balls shrink in the cold, it should be no surprise that a lot of effort has been put into its rivers. Unlike Skyrim – which came out seven years and a console generation before Red Dead Redemption 2, to be fair – rivers have different rates of flow even in small sections based on how deep or shallow they are and how they bend.

The river that passes by Saint Denis is fed by a huge waterfall, and Austin praises the game for how diverse its waterfalls are. There are wide ones, narrow ones, and teeny tiny ones that simply emphasise a sudden drop in altitude in a river.

There is one feature Austin believes to be an egregious mistake in the river system, though. The Lower Montana river that passes by Thieves Landing splits into two just before joining the San Luis river that flows out of Flat Iron lake. Austin explains the way this bifurcation happens isn't realistic as one path would take on more water than the other, leading to the lesser used section drying up rather than staying full with water.

However, a commenter who claims to be a geologist says this feature is entirely realistic and could simply be the result of a man-made channel created to ease navigation. They speculate the original path is the upward bend and it will eventually dry up, but that could take 1,000 years or more.

There is a strange naming convention where the Lannahechee river becomes the San Luis river, though. In real life we'd only use one name as it's the same river just with a lake in the middle, not two separate rivers. Other than that gripe, though, Red Dead Redemption 2 gets top marks for its waterways.

I do truly love spending time meandering in Red Dead Redemption 2, and after this video I think I'll reinstall it and take Arthur for a stroll along some river banks. The ol' boy deserves some nice views.

Or, if you're not feeling as sentimental as I am, you could check out some of the best open world games that you can explore for yourself.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to storm the old west with
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot of Henry riding on his grey horse Pebbles as his dog Mutt follows behind
I don't fast travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to channel the immersive feel of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077
Bethesda
Skyrim's foremost geographer uses weather stats to explain how it actually feels to live in each of the iconic RPG's cities
Starfield screenshot of a shipping mall from the Beautiful Secrets mission for Enhance shop
Best open world games to play right now and completely forget real life exists
GTA 6 reveal trailer screenshot showing a young blonde woman standing near a sunny rooftop pool, wearing a white and gold bikini
Rockstar, please: I need GTA 6's map to have more of San Andreas' backwater bliss
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
Latest in Open World Games
Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most accurate rivers in video games, according to the video game geographer who charted Skyrim and Zelda's waterways
Seven Seas: Adventures
I'm not saying this open-world pirate RPG is the Sid Meier's Pirates successor I've wanted for 21 years, but based on its bangin' Steam Next Fest demo, it's not not that
The Knightling standing in a sunlit field
This open-world game imagines a cartoony Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where the Master Sword is the Master Shield – it's coming to all platforms and I dig its Steam Next Fest demo
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Open-world Wonder Woman and Lord of the Rings studio shut down alongside MultiVersus dev, Warner Bros insists it wants to focus on DC even as it kills a DC game
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Former CDPR lead says "experimental" new open world vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker will "push the genre forward" a lot like The Witcher 3: "The risk is worth the reward"
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
Former Witcher 3 lead says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker has a smaller open world because "it feels more like you actually know the place" compared to "behemoths"
Latest in News
Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most accurate rivers in video games, according to the video game geographer who charted Skyrim and Zelda's waterways
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who&#039;s 60th anniversary specials
Dexter fans praise "insane" casting for new series' second season as Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris joins Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and more
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
More about open world
Seven Seas: Adventures

I'm not saying this open-world pirate RPG is the Sid Meier's Pirates successor I've wanted for 21 years, but based on its bangin' Steam Next Fest demo, it's not not that
The Knightling standing in a sunlit field

This open-world game imagines a cartoony Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where the Master Sword is the Master Shield – it's coming to all platforms and I dig its Steam Next Fest demo

Screenshot from the puzzle game &quot;Hentai Girls,&quot; showing a girl with purple hair in a maid outfit.

Loads of NSFW "Hentai" games have disappeared from the Switch eShop, sparking hopes Nintendo is taking moderation more seriously
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from the puzzle game &quot;Hentai Girls,&quot; showing a girl with purple hair in a maid outfit.
Loads of NSFW "Hentai" games have disappeared from the Switch eShop, sparking hopes Nintendo is taking moderation more seriously
Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who&#039;s 60th anniversary specials
Dexter fans praise "insane" casting for new series' second season as Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris joins Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and more
MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Fantastic Four: First Steps concept art contains an unexpected MCU Easter Egg that could change the Marvel movie completely
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as Jennifer and Needy in Jennifer&#039;s Body
16 years after it was released, cult '00s horror movie may be getting a surprise sequel: "We're working on it"
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"