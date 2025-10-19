GTA 6 theory crafting reaches the next level as one fan thinks the next trailer's release date has been under our noses for months

GTA 6 fans think they've found a clue as to when the next trailer will be released in a trailer and I can't tell if it's serious or an elaborate joke.

When the new GTA 6 trailer released earlier this year, the GTA fandom once again proved that they are a level above everyone else when it comes to sleuthing with the trailer hiding the likes of a Red Dead Redemption 2 reference, a Manhunt reference and signs of a resurrected Phil Cassidy from GTA 3, alongside incredible technical details like beer bubble tech and cloth animations. This was made easier as one dedicated fan posted all 5,002 frames of the trailer online allowing for even more secrets to be uncovered.

However, some are going even further than pointing out references and fantastic technical details and are instead looking for any and all clues. With Twitter user GTA 6 Countdown (via TheGamer ) thinking they've found a massive hint, and definitely not sounding like Charlie from It's Always Sunny during the Pepe Silva scene .

Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8.This date also marks the first trailer’s announcement anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SOmdSSk7W4October 18, 2025

The user posted "Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8." They also note that November 8, 2023 was the date when the first trailer was announced back in 2023. And to add to the theory, they note, "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it’s more likely that we’ll get an announcement either before or after the call."

Of course, this all assumes Rockstar decided to leave a blink-and-you'll-miss-it easter egg in a trailer and somehow knew well in advance when it would release the next trailer for the game. And while it seems very unlikely, stranger things have happened, maybe GTA 6 Countdown was onto something all along.

