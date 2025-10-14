GTA 6 might feature one of the biggest meme songs of 2025, as rapper Skrilla seemingly confirms it'll be in the new Rockstar game: "Gonna have 6 7 on there, too"

Of all the hilarious pop culture references that Grand Theft Auto 6 could possibly include, it sounds as though it might harbor one of the most recognizable Generation Alpha memes yet – the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Skrilla.

GTA 6, and the entire Grand Theft Auto series from Rockstar Games, is certainly no stranger to memes or pop culture references. Take, for example, its continuation of the 17-year-long tradition of in-game parody websites – like What-Up and Ryde me, according to domains reportedly registered to publisher Take-Two – and it looks like we can add music to the list of recognizable real-world elements to the list now, too

Skrilla seemingly reveals as much during a new episode of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast on YouTube, first admitting that he actually prefers PlayStation over Xbox – and loves a good bit of GTA. "I play Grand Theft Auto," the rapper says. "I got a big group." He's probably talking about a role-playing group here, but what he's really looking forward to is GTA 6: "I'm waiting for GTA 6 to come out." It's a sentiment I think most share at this point.

Ep 580 - Skrilla (The 67 God) - YouTube Watch On

After all, a solid 12 years have passed since GTA 5 first landed out in the wild, and the sixth entry isn't set to arrive until May next year. When it does, however, it'll apparently boast the musician's viral song "Doot Doot" – known better by "6 7" thanks to all the TikTok memes. As Skrilla puts it, "They're gonna have 67 on there, too," with "they're" likely meaning the devs. When prompted to confirm whether 6 7 will be on the GTA 6 track list, he nods.

"Yeah," replies Skrilla. "Definitely going to be me and my own person on there, playing my own music." There you have it – the song you probably can't escape on your TikTok feed is likely making its way to the most hotly anticipated game of all time (or so it seems).

