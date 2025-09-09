GTA 6 continues a 17-year tradition with in-game parodies like What-Up and Ryde me, according to domains reportedly registered to publisher Take-Two

GTA 6 is due to come out on May 26, 2026, but a well-known dataminer has already found websites that they claim to have been registered by Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two. The domain names are certainly ridiculous enough to be for a Rockstar game.

"I came across some domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two's nameservers that seem to be 6-related," writes Tez on the GTA forums. "These domains could be in-game sites that R* may redirect to 6's page later on, like what we've seen with 4 and 5. Or some could be completely unrelated instead."

The websites are: what-up.app, rydeme.app, buckme.app, leonidagov.org, brianandbradley.com, hookers-galore.com, wipeoutcornskin.com, myboyhasacreepycorndog.com. I tried them all out, and none of them work just yet, which is a shame because I really want to know why two are focused on corn and corn products.

People have already theorized what these sites are parodying. What-Up is clearly a riff on messaging service WhatsApp; rydeme is likely Uber and Lyft; buckme is believed to be Patreon or OnlyFans, "and the rest probably websites for spam sites and an arg," suggests one commenter.

If you've been playing GTA for a while now, you'll remember that the ability to access an in-game internet was added in GTA 4. You could go to internet cafes and access emails, a classified ads site that lets Niko get a girlfriend, and a fake website with illegal material that gives you a 4 or 5-star wanted level if you try to access it.

GTA 5 kept up with the times and gave all its main characters a smartphone, so the internet was always just a few clicks away. It's an essential part of the GTA Online experience because it's how you buy businesses like the new car wash.

You'll probably have another smartphone in GTA 6, but we won't know for sure until it comes out.

