After GTA 6 hopefuls convinced themselves trailer 3 would drop today, they're not taking Rockstar's Red Dead Online news very well: "DIABOLICAL work guys"

Today has been a wholly uneventful day for GTA 6 fans, but you wouldn't think so looking at social media, where fans managed to convince themselves that some news – perhaps even the third trailer – is imminent. That's, uh, not come to fruition, and Rockstar sharing news about Red Dead Online's November content isn't helping morale.

As highlighted by fans on Reddit and Twitter, there has been a change to GTA 6's PlayStation Store page on consoles, which now displays a box with information about the subscription service GTA+. This offers precisely nothing fresh about the upcoming game, but an update is an update, and naturally, it sparked speculation that something could be happening soon.

GTA 6 front page just been updated on PlayStation Store, now showing the GTA+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/wbatjolVroNovember 4, 2025

There are other factors to consider, too. Notably, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, will be releasing its next set of financial results – and also having an earnings call – on November 6, so we'll be hearing something from the company then (although not necessarily about GTA 6). More generally, it's worth noting that GTA 6's second trailer was released on a Tuesday – the first one was also supposed to, but it ended up going up a day early.

Needless to say, throughout the day, there's been a lot of hopium. "I think today is the day," one fan wrote on Reddit . "Holy fk! IT IS REAL!!!! We are getting trailer 3 soonnnnnnnn," another said , responding to the PlayStation Store update.

In fact, one fan – Project Vice – was so hopeful that they even took to YouTube to host a "GTA 6 TRAILER 3 'HOPIUM' LIVE Stream," which lasted over two hours and 20 minutes before the streamer gave up hope, with the crushing realization that Rockstar had instead shared an update about November in Red Dead Online . Good news, folks, "Turkey Sales to any Butcher will pay out a whopping 10X RDO$ from November 25 through December 1." Aren't you excited?

As one GTA 6 hopeful writes on Twitter : "Adding GTA+ to the GTA 6 store page and then posting about RDO 17 minutes later than usual is DIABOLICAL work guys."

"This isn't GTA 6," another mourns , while one sums things up nicely : "Everyone expecting GTA 6 crying rn."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, there's nothing to say that the moment this article gets published, Rockstar won't surprise us all and drop GTA 6 trailer 3 out of nowhere, although it does seem increasingly unlikely. Even though it seems like fans might have jumped the gun a bit, I won't lie that I was very nervously watching Rockstar's Twitter page this afternoon around the time that the last trailer was released, so I completely get it.