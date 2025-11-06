"Printing money": Rockstar reveals GTA+ membership will now let anyone play GTA Online – and it's not trailer 3, but it does bode well for GTA 6 Online

It's OK, put the binoculars down. You can rest now. Rockstar has seemingly revealed its suspicious edits to the GTA 6 PlayStation store page was related to its GTA + membership and not a third GTA 6 trailer, as some fans who haven't slept in two days thought.

Two days ago, these people noticed GTA 6's store page on PlayStation consoles suddenly included information about GTA+, a Rockstar subscription service that grants access to a number of its titles. If you're not really picking up on "new GTA 6 trailer" from this information... yes. It seems like Rockstar has used the PlayStation store to subtly announce its GTA+ membership now gives access to GTA Online – and this could, theoretically, eventually encompass GTA 6 Online.

"This is actually massive," says Rockstar update account GameRoll on Twitter about the GTA+ change. "I TOTALLY think we could see GTA 6 Online do the same thing."

"Of course it won't be exclusive to just GTA+ members, but including GTA 6 Online with a membership would basically just be printing money," GameRoll continues, though they – for reasons I don't understand – don't think the news has "anything to do with the GTA+ ad that appeared on the PlayStation store for a couple of days." Anyway, Rockstar pulled that ad now that its intentions with GTA+ are mostly clear.

Previously, console players had to purchase PlayStation Plus or Game Pass online subscriptions to access GTA Online. But the tweak to GTA+ will let them focus on what matters most going forward: "Can't lie," says a Twitter reply, "this is gonna be great if it's the same for gta 6 cause it's the only online game I'll be playing for the rest of my life."

