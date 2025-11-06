"Printing money": Rockstar reveals GTA+ membership will now let anyone play GTA Online – and it's not trailer 3, but it does bode well for GTA 6 Online
Could GTA 6 Online be included in membership too?
It's OK, put the binoculars down. You can rest now. Rockstar has seemingly revealed its suspicious edits to the GTA 6 PlayStation store page was related to its GTA + membership and not a third GTA 6 trailer, as some fans who haven't slept in two days thought.
Two days ago, these people noticed GTA 6's store page on PlayStation consoles suddenly included information about GTA+, a Rockstar subscription service that grants access to a number of its titles. If you're not really picking up on "new GTA 6 trailer" from this information... yes. It seems like Rockstar has used the PlayStation store to subtly announce its GTA+ membership now gives access to GTA Online – and this could, theoretically, eventually encompass GTA 6 Online.
"This is actually massive," says Rockstar update account GameRoll on Twitter about the GTA+ change. "I TOTALLY think we could see GTA 6 Online do the same thing."
"Of course it won't be exclusive to just GTA+ members, but including GTA 6 Online with a membership would basically just be printing money," GameRoll continues, though they – for reasons I don't understand – don't think the news has "anything to do with the GTA+ ad that appeared on the PlayStation store for a couple of days." Anyway, Rockstar pulled that ad now that its intentions with GTA+ are mostly clear.
Previously, console players had to purchase PlayStation Plus or Game Pass online subscriptions to access GTA Online. But the tweak to GTA+ will let them focus on what matters most going forward: "Can't lie," says a Twitter reply, "this is gonna be great if it's the same for gta 6 cause it's the only online game I'll be playing for the rest of my life."
"Rockstar, you're disgusting": Fired GTA 6 devs protest outside studio offices after dozens of unionizing employees were accused of leaking "confidential information."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.