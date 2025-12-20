Arc Raiders legend dedicated to collecting rubber ducks has now amassed an army of 4,200 of them with no end in sight

The Arc Raiders player who campaigned for Embark Studios to recognize each and every rubber duck has now collected an army of the little bath toys, and they have no plans to stop.

Just last month, one particular Arc Raider known as BigBootyTom on Reddit shared their pretty impressive collection of 600 rubber duckies and called on Embark to patch the game. You see, previously, raiders could only display nine of them in their dens. After BigBootyTom's cries, every single duck became visible in raider dens.

For some context, rubber ducks are items found all across the game's post-apocalyptic map. While we know them primarily as bath companions, in Arc Raiders, the artefacts of a bygone era can instead be sold for $1000 or thrown to create a stealthy distraction. Unless you're BigBootyTom, of course - then they're invaluable.

The duck fanatic didn't let their mission end with Embark's concession, however. The player recently posted their updated rubber duck collection, and every single slot in their stash is maxed out with rubber ducks. 4,200 of them to be exact, and with the upcoming Expedition, they'll have 12 more stash slots to house 180 or so extra ducks.

"Rubber ducks should have their own stash so you can store them to show off in your room, but also not take up actual stash inventory," one commentor wrote. Perhaps Embark's duck-related work is far from over.

