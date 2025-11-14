"Embark, please fix": Arc Raiders player discovers glaring flaw after collecting over 600 rubber ducks in the extraction shooter, only to find they can only show off 9

Listen up, Embark Studios: yes, you have a milieu of hotfixes and patches to sort out for Arc Raiders, but we have a problem that requires your immediate attention. Please let large collections of rubber ducks be put on display. There’s someone who's collected hundreds, and their efforts should be rewarded.

The player, known as BigBootyTom on Reddit, posted about their accomplishment in the multiplayer shooter’s subreddit. "I've collected over 600 rubber ducks, but only nine of them are visible in my Raider den," they state, with an accompanying image of their Raider and a meagre nine ducks. "Embark, please fix."

Yes, Embark, please fix. These cute little duckies are found across the dystopian landscape of the game's maps, one of dozens of trinkets of varying rarity and usefulness. In the case of your plastic companion, you can sell one for $1000, or throw it somewhere to create a small auditory distraction.

Collecting them is more charming, though, and doing so has become a popular in-game hobby. "Is anyone else hoarding rubber duckies? Has anyone else noticed that your collection grows on your shelf?? Game of the year 2025!!!" says another excited Reddit post.

The wee duckies are even getting used strategically for PvP. "Instead of saying 'Don't shoot,' I now tag a rubber duck in my inventory to make my dude say 'I've got a rubber duck.' Can't imagine anyone shooting me then!" a commenter on Reddit states.

You'd want to be really callous to pull the trigger on someone with a rubber duck, but back to the point at hand. Embark Studios, this is a glaring flaw that needs to be addressed ASAP. Thanks in advance.

