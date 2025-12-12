No Man's Sky fans waiting for news on follow-up Light No Fire going through it after The Game Awards sent hopes soaring before immediately crushing them: "It's official, we wait for next year"
Light No Fire was seen at the awards show... in the form of a shirt
Light No Fire fans are going through it right now, as The Game Awards 2025 have been and gone with no news for Hello Games' upcoming fantasy exploration title. Except, one dev was wearing a Light No Fire shirt, which has got to mean something, right? …Right?
Last night, Hello Games took home the Best Ongoing Game award for its exploration and survival game No Man's Sky, which has been going strong for over nine years since its original launch. The award was accepted by Hello Games lead designer Ben Brooks and head of publishing Tim Woodley, but wait – computer, enhance – what is that fine garment Brooks was wearing?
It took Reddit no time at all to hone in on the dev's Light No Fire shirt. "LIGHT NO FIRE SPOTTED," one user declares. "I was also like 'YOOOOOOOOOOOOO LNF SHIRT, IT MUST MEAN SOMETHING?????'" another writes.
But did it mean anything? In the immediate sense, apparently not. The devs didn't announce anything when they accepted the award, nor was a new trailer shown during the show. Amusingly, the shirt does mean Light No Fire technically appeared at The Game Awards, but certainly not in a way that fans were hoping for.
Even so, some remained hopeful until the end of the show that something could be coming. "There's still time…" one wrote in a post that's aged horribly very quickly.
In the aftermath, others have resigned themselves to the seemingly unending wait. "No LNF News. Nothing Ever Happens," one writes, adding: "It's official, we wait for next year." Another mournfully comments: "I'll wait, just wish I had some news."
Well darn, Hello Games' Sean Murray says the team working on No Man's Sky follow-up Light No Fire is "tiny" and working "in the background."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.