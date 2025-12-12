No Man's Sky fans waiting for news on follow-up Light No Fire going through it after The Game Awards sent hopes soaring before immediately crushing them: "It's official, we wait for next year"

Light No Fire fans are going through it right now, as The Game Awards 2025 have been and gone with no news for Hello Games' upcoming fantasy exploration title. Except, one dev was wearing a Light No Fire shirt, which has got to mean something, right? …Right?

Last night, Hello Games took home the Best Ongoing Game award for its exploration and survival game No Man's Sky, which has been going strong for over nine years since its original launch. The award was accepted by Hello Games lead designer Ben Brooks and head of publishing Tim Woodley, but wait – computer, enhance – what is that fine garment Brooks was wearing?

No Man’s Sky Wins Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It took Reddit no time at all to hone in on the dev's Light No Fire shirt. "LIGHT NO FIRE SPOTTED," one user declares . "I was also like 'YOOOOOOOOOOOOO LNF SHIRT, IT MUST MEAN SOMETHING?????'" another writes .

But did it mean anything? In the immediate sense, apparently not. The devs didn't announce anything when they accepted the award, nor was a new trailer shown during the show. Amusingly, the shirt does mean Light No Fire technically appeared at The Game Awards, but certainly not in a way that fans were hoping for.

Even so, some remained hopeful until the end of the show that something could be coming. "There's still time…" one wrote in a post that's aged horribly very quickly.

In the aftermath, others have resigned themselves to the seemingly unending wait. "No LNF News. Nothing Ever Happens," one writes, adding : "It's official, we wait for next year." Another mournfully comments : "I'll wait, just wish I had some news."

Well darn, Hello Games' Sean Murray says the team working on No Man's Sky follow-up Light No Fire is "tiny" and working "in the background."