What to expect from Valve in 2026: The return of the Steam Machine, a new VR headset, and more Half-Life 3 rumors

Watching the growth of Valve has been fascinating. The Washington-based company has gone from being a well-respected game developer to one of the biggest forces in video games, thanks to the popularity of Steam. Next year, Valve looks to be making a play to cement that position and entice new users into their ecosystem, with some superb-looking new hardware looming on the horizon.

From Steam machines coming back to new VR headsets, 2026 looks to be a huge year for the company, and there are even rumors about Half-Life 3 finally making an appearance. Let's take a closer look at what's coming from the PC gaming titan next year.

The Steam Machine is coming back

(Image credit: Valve)

If you cast your mind back just over a decade, you may remember the first attempt that Valve took at its own custom hardware. The Steam Machine (and if you can read that without Daft Punk getting stuck in your head, you're a better person than I) was Valve's first attempt to release a ready-built PC, and it was, frankly, dead on arrival.