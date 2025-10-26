With a peak of 100,000 concurrent players sending it straight into Steam's best-sellers chart, the latest indie hit is a silly physics-based co-op game about driving an RV

Peak but dadcore is the best, most succinct description I can come up with of Steam's latest mega-hit, which is a four-player co-op adventure about middle-age friends trying to get their Recreational Vehicle home from a trip, appropriately called RV There Yet?

The game essentially puts you and up to three friends in charge of getting back on the road, staying alive in the wilderness, and most importantly, keeping your RV intact. While one person drives the big hulking vehicle, the others are usually there to help it get across tricky terrain by laying down makeshift bridges or hoisting it up with a physics-based winch. Otherwise, they're probably inside smoking ciggies and getting wasted.

"Not everyone who enters Mabutts Valley makes it out alive," the Steam description adds. "So be sure to keep a steady flow of burgers, antidotes, and the classic: EpiPens."

It's clearly a winning recipe, as the indie adventure almost immediately shot up Steam's best-sellers chart and currently has a peak of over 100,000 concurrent players at the time of writing (though that number's rocketing up every time I refresh the page.) What makes this success story extra special is that development only began a couple of months ago.

"RV There Yet? started out as a game jam this summer and turned into a full game in a short time," developer Nuggets Entertainment wrote in a blog post. "We debated doing an Early Access launch but ended up not to because we think the game is already really fun and could be considered done - short of a couple small things we're definitely adding in the coming weeks."

Those additions include keybindings, full controller support, in-game localization, achievements, and a Steam Deck Verified badge.

