With a peak of 100,000 concurrent players sending it straight into Steam's best-sellers chart, the latest indie hit is a silly physics-based co-op game about driving an RV

RV There Yet? is another huge co-op hit

Peak but dadcore is the best, most succinct description I can come up with of Steam's latest mega-hit, which is a four-player co-op adventure about middle-age friends trying to get their Recreational Vehicle home from a trip, appropriately called RV There Yet?

The game essentially puts you and up to three friends in charge of getting back on the road, staying alive in the wilderness, and most importantly, keeping your RV intact. While one person drives the big hulking vehicle, the others are usually there to help it get across tricky terrain by laying down makeshift bridges or hoisting it up with a physics-based winch. Otherwise, they're probably inside smoking ciggies and getting wasted.

