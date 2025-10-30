Indie horror hit REPO's "Monster Update" lives up to its name by being absolutely huge, with 10 new freaks to contend with

REPO has released its second major update, appropriately titled "The Monster Update," as it adds 10 new enemies to the game.

REPO has been hyping up its big new update for some time now, but as the devs said they "want to be a bit more secretive, " we didn't actually find out much about it ahead of time… Well, except for the fact that you can "twerk enemies to death," but the world needed to know that. However, earlier this month, the update was described as something that "reinvigorates the entire gameplay loop," making the comedic co-op horror game into more of "a proper horror game."

And now "The Monster Update" is here, and suddenly all of the comments about the new season make total sense. Announced on the game's Steam page , REPO ver0.3.0 lives up to being called "The Monster Update" both in the focus on adding monsters and from how big it is.

R.E.P.O. MONSTER UPDATE | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The headline act, of course, is the monsters, with this update adding 10 new enemies to the roster of REPO monsters (of which there were 19 before). Some of these new little freaks were shown off in the update's launch trailer, which features REPO marketing head Pontus Sundström walking around a derelict house, checking out footage of them on a camcorder, before being followed by them and having his head squished by a particularly spooky assailant. The highlight of these has to be the brain-looking spider thing with big kissy lips.

The new update also introduced some new mechanics: the Tumble Grab (the aforementioned "twerk enemies to death" skill) and Death Head Possession, which allows you to possess your head for a short time if you have the Death Head Battery. Meanwhile, the maps have been updated with new valuables (as many as 24 for Swift Broom Academy) and new rooms (with the Museum of Human Art getting 20). And, of course, there are numerous balance changes and bug fixes included as well.

While you're here, have a look at all the upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond.