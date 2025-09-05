REPO devs "want to be a bit more secretive" with the next big update, threatening to unleash a load of new monsters at once: "Some will be there to make your life a living hell"

REPO developer semiwork wants to keep its cards a little closer to its chest with its next big update, which will be focused on adding new monsters.

In a characteristically silly new video Q&A, REPO marketing head Pontus Sundström says semiwork wants to keep both the appearance and number of new monsters coming in the next update a secret. Likewise, whether or not there will be another open beta is unclear due to this "secretive" new approach from semiwork.

"As of right now, we want to be a bit more secretive with this update. I mean, that's for the greater good, right? So, we are hoping the update will be stable enough at launch. We have testers that help us out, but never say never."

Sundström added that, "If there is a beta, it will be way shorter than the last one," which ran from early May to late June 2025.

Based on that, it's not surprising that what little teases Sundström did offer in this latest video update are incredibly vague.

"We are focusing on quality before quantity," he said. "We want each monster to feel unique and different from all the other monsters. That is very important to us when we design these new, ferocious beings that you will encounter in the next update."

So, how ferocious are we talkin'? Well, Sundström said the new monsters will be categorized just like the old ones: on a "danger level" scale from 1-3. "Some will just be there to make your life a little annoying, and some will be there to make your life a living hell," he said.

You can peep one of the new monsters, and it is a monster, at the top of this article. And as far as existing monsters, Sundström confirmed there won't be any balancing changes or updates to them as the devs are "mainly focusing on the new monsters."

Not much has been revealed about REPO's next update since it was revealed at the start of this week, and by the sound of it, it sounds like it'll stay that way. One thing we do know is a date: October 30, just in time for Halloween.

