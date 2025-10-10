REPO dev says its big monster update turns it into more of "a proper horror game" and "reinvigorates the entire gameplay loop"

REPO's big monster update will put a fresh spin on the co-op title's gameplay loop with a new emphasis on straight-up horror, says semiwork.

In a development update video, we get a peek behind the curtain at the semiwork offices in Sweden. Various developers working on REPO talk about the process of making new monsters for the game, which definitely seems like the focus of the upcoming October 30 update.

"The most difficult part can actually be to find a way to do something really interesting, but also keep it interesting for long," said one unnamed REPO dev. "We don't want REPO to be like a streamer game, like you encounter something once and then it's not fun the second time."

TEASING the NEW MONSTERS coming to R.E.P.O. - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, semiwork didn't actually reveal any new monsters we hadn't already previously seen, although if you take a close look at the monitor at about the 2:35 mark in the above video, you can see what looks like some sort of creepy, crawly centipede thing.

Otherwise, the video is more about the making of the monsters and the general vibe of the upcoming update.

"I hope the players feel like they add some fresh new blood to the game," said semiwork co-CEO Axel Landén. "It's not just old enemies with a new skin, but that it kind of reinvigorates the entire gameplay loop."

Another semiwork dev added that the game will be "like a proper horror game now ... more than it was before."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That messaging clashes pretty violently with the most recent update we got from semiwork before this one, which revealed a new "tumble-grab" feature that'll, in the developer's own words, let you "twerk enemies to death."

In the meantime, turn out the lights, light a candle, and pick something from our list of the best horror games to play this spooky season.