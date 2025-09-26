REPO's monster update just got a lot more monstrous as devs reveal new "tumble-grab" feature that coincidentally lets you "twerk enemies to death" and just might "break our game"
What happened to being more secretive about new updates?
Despite recently pledging secrecy around its next update, REPO developer semiwork has spilled the beans on a new feature that'll arrive with the update on October 30. It's called tumble-grab, and it pretty much does what it says on the tin... and then some.
As revealed and demonstrated in a playful new video update hosted by REPO marketing head Pontus Sundström, tumble-grab will let you grab on to stuff even when you're in a tumbling state. While that might not seem like much at first blush, it opens up a lot of different possibilities.
First of all, it's not just items you can grab; you can also latch onto surfaces, which will allow you to do this awkward shamble up and around walls and ceilings. Essentially, you'll be able to climb stuff, but it really doesn't look much like climbing in action. There's also the stamina bar that's linked to tumble-grab, so there's some limitation.
Another useful function of tumble-grab is the ability to grab weapons when you're being thrown around by monsters like the Mentalist. Where you would otherwise be relatively defenseless, soon you'll be able to latch onto a nearby shotgun and blow that sucker to oblivion.
Semiwork makes a point to say tumble-grab is still a "twerk in progress," which is a great segue into what you're all here for: death by twerking. Yes, Sundström and his fellow devs spend a good portion of the video having way too much fun manipulating the tumble-grab to "twerk enemies to death."
Sundström didn't get into much detail about how the feature might "break our game," as it says in the title of the video, but it sounds like they're still trying to twerk, er, work, out some kinks.
You'll be able to tumble-grab to your heart's content when REPO's next update next month, and Sundström says there are "other surprises in store" for us too.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the meantime, here are the best co-op games you can play right now.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.