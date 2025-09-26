REPO's monster update just got a lot more monstrous as devs reveal new "tumble-grab" feature that coincidentally lets you "twerk enemies to death" and just might "break our game"

Despite recently pledging secrecy around its next update, REPO developer semiwork has spilled the beans on a new feature that'll arrive with the update on October 30. It's called tumble-grab, and it pretty much does what it says on the tin... and then some.

As revealed and demonstrated in a playful new video update hosted by REPO marketing head Pontus Sundström, tumble-grab will let you grab on to stuff even when you're in a tumbling state. While that might not seem like much at first blush, it opens up a lot of different possibilities.

First of all, it's not just items you can grab; you can also latch onto surfaces, which will allow you to do this awkward shamble up and around walls and ceilings. Essentially, you'll be able to climb stuff, but it really doesn't look much like climbing in action. There's also the stamina bar that's linked to tumble-grab, so there's some limitation.

This NEW FEATURE might BREAK our GAME - YouTube Watch On

Another useful function of tumble-grab is the ability to grab weapons when you're being thrown around by monsters like the Mentalist. Where you would otherwise be relatively defenseless, soon you'll be able to latch onto a nearby shotgun and blow that sucker to oblivion.

Semiwork makes a point to say tumble-grab is still a "twerk in progress," which is a great segue into what you're all here for: death by twerking. Yes, Sundström and his fellow devs spend a good portion of the video having way too much fun manipulating the tumble-grab to "twerk enemies to death."

Sundström didn't get into much detail about how the feature might "break our game," as it says in the title of the video, but it sounds like they're still trying to twerk, er, work, out some kinks.

You'll be able to tumble-grab to your heart's content when REPO's next update next month, and Sundström says there are "other surprises in store" for us too.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, here are the best co-op games you can play right now.