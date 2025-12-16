Peak devs rebut claim their award-nominated multiplayer game uses AI: "We might be slop, but we're human-made locally-sourced artisanal slop"

The proliferation of generative AI is causing a considerable degree of skepticism within video games, leading to accusations that certain projects are using machine-made prompts. One such target of this is the multiplayer sensation Peak, which just recently lost Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards – but the devs have been quick to refute claims of any AI work being present.

In a trend on Twitter pointing toward "The World’s first 100% AI Created Game," Peak gets targeted by an account. Co-publisher Aggro Crab quotes this post to dispel any rumors or beliefs to the contrary of how the project came to be.

"We might be slop, but we're human-made locally-sourced artisanal slop motherfucker," the company writes, referencing Peak's position at the forefront of the "friendslop" movement of joyously silly co-op games. The important part here is that whatever you may think about the release, it came from human hands, and those hands know how to send a clapback or three.

we might be slop but we're human-made locally-sourced artisanal slop motherfucker https://t.co/H2LhusfxZDDecember 15, 2025

There's now some added content on the original tweet, pointing out that Peak has nothing to do with any AI. Some extremely prolific projects have come under fire for what looks suspiciously like AI-generated artwork or other aspects, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 being among them. Meanwhile, EA is reportedly using the technology across the whole company in different ways, including for one of the covers for NHL 26.

But, there are plenty of devs who are wholly against using these tools in any way, for even smaller jobs, and Aggro Crab, Landfall, and Team Peak appear to be among them. And so they should be, because being anti-AI is peak (sorry, not sorry).

