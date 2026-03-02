Microsoft tried to ban the word "Microslop" in its Discord amid criticism of its dive into AI, predictably causing the internet to Microslop even harder

You know what? I'm gonna Microslop twice as hard

Shortly after appointing former Core AI executive Asha Sharma the new CEO of Xbox, Microsoft set about scrubbing away criticisms brandishing the word "Microslop" like a pitchfork, aimed squarely at the company's increasingly rabid investment into generative AI, by banning the word from its Copilot Discord server. Microslop, you see, is "inappropriate," an automatic filter response told users.

As Windows Latest first reported, this only redoubled the Microslop barrage, ultimately ending in the Copilot server being locked. At the time of writing, invites to the server are still paused.

Word of this failed Microslop containment quickly spread online, with users – among them, perhaps some exhausted Windows 11 users – all too eager to celebrate corporate missteps and pummel AI slop in one go. "Microslop execs when they realize the name is permanent now," reads one white-hot Reddit post.

