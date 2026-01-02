Microsoft CEO resorts to blogging in defense of AI, says "we need to get beyond the arguments of slop" – exactly what I'd say if I was tired of losing the arguments of slop

Surely it works this time

Steadfast, at least for the moment, in Microsoft's headlong descent into AI and generative AI, CEO Satya Nadella has invoked the ancient ways of blogging in his latest defense of the technology and its unchecked, profit-resilient deployment, insisting with 'too big to fail' energy that we must move on from the slop fiasco because of the reasons why.

In a December 29, 2025 post to his "sn scratchpad" blog, Nadella argues 2026 "will be a pivotal year for AI. Yes, another one. But this moment feels different in a few notable ways." I agree; this time there's a blog.

"We now have a clearer sense of where the tech is headed, but also the harder and more important question of how to shape its impact on the world," he continues, not pausing to specify or, really, consider those impacts or how to shape them, be they environmental, labor, or economical consequences that reckless AI investment has already yielded. Ownership, misinformation, political weaponization – there are myriad impacts to put on the scales opposite the ability to futilely ask a computer to make you feel something or do your job.

With the tremendous weariness of a man surely tired of watching AI spectacularly lose arguments of slop, Nadella insists "we need to get beyond the arguments of slop vs sophistication and develop a new equilibrium in terms of our 'theory of the mind' that accounts for humans being equipped with these new cognitive amplifier tools as we relate to each other." On this I firmly agree; I, too, seek to avoid losing battles.

This echoes the stance of Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, of course, who said in November that he simply cannot believe some people are underwhelmed, nay, unimpressed with the AI wonders they've cooked up, as ever conflating pattern recognition with "conversation" and hasty, unavoidably derivative slop for innovation. It's so often the incredulity, the spoken or implied 'my way or the highway' absolute, that truly shakes these claims.