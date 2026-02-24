Xbox is not "dead" after CEO change, says original co-founder: "It's literally something I nearly died to bring into existence" and "seeing it struggle and being unable to act is hard"

"The distress it's in kills me"

Clarifying his stance following recent comments on the direction of Xbox under new CEO Asha Sharma, original Xbox co-founder and console designer Seamus Blackley stressed that he does not think the whole brand and business is "dead," though he does think it's in for some hard lessons.

"I have been asked 59 times now, due to this [Dean Takahashi of GamesBeat] article, if I believe [Xbox] is dead," Blackley says on Bluesky.

However, he also suggested that Xbox and its new leadership are in for some rude awakenings, and this seems to be what his latest comments are building on – the idea that Xbox as we know it will have to change, but the whole thing won't up and disappear even if Microsoft may change or sideline it in favor of AI.

Previously, Blackley said of games: "It's a difficult wall to scale. Because it's games – one thing that I've learned across my career is that everyone believes they're a game developer. Everyone thinks they're a game designer. There's something about games – when you play them, they seem so effortless. There's an assumption that anyone can do it. This can also get you in a lot of trouble. Asha's statement in there about how she'll figure it out reminds me a lot of that. I've been around a lot of that. I've had Bill Gates say that to me. I've had Steven Spielberg say that to me. I've had a lot of really smart people say, basically, that line to me. It's funny for me to see that in there as well."

