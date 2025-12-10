For the creators of Baby Steps, one of 2025's best and weirdest games, there's no room or reason to surrender creativity to AI: "The player is in communion with a human designer"

You will not, and did not, play another game like Baby Steps this year. Nate, a deadbeat 35-year-old man, is torn from his basement by the hand of fate and stranded on a purgatorial mountain where he must climb and climb and climb – and, occasionally, encounter extraordinarily well-endowed donkey men. Creators Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzillo, and Maxi Boch challenge you to ascend. One painstaking step at a time, fingers and thumbs working in concert to puppet a man who is two parts ass and three parts anxiety, piloting controls at once surgically accurate and infuriatingly delicate, you climb. What awaits you at the top? A nice hat? Self-actualization? Two hats?

Baby Steps is an act of contemplation cleverly disguised as an exercise in patience. Consequently, it might be interpreted as a rage game – 2017's viral hit Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy has perhaps contributed to this reputation – not as something to be played but rather to be reacted to in a stream or short-form video.

Fortunately, as Foddy and Cuzzillo tell me, a lot of people did get it. Baby Steps will Trojan horse you into existential debate, and behind the rage-bait mirage, that was the whole point. And at "a pivotal time right now in terms of what games are going to look like going forward," as Foddy puts it, it's a strong argument not just for a human touch in games, but for a human to touch everything.

What is a man

The first thing I ask Foddy and Cuzzillo is how they feel after cooling down for a few months. "I think we feel pretty tired," Foddy replies, earning the first of many commiserative laughs from Cuzzillo.

"But I think the thing that, at least for me, I was most scared about, putting it out, was that people wouldn't really engage with the deeper parts of what's going on," Foddy continues. "They would just see it as a game about falling over and kind of a masocore rage game, and not engage with the themes. And that hasn't been the case. People have really been grasping what we were laying down, for the most part, some of them even getting to the kind of fairly deep, harder to uncover themes that are in there. And it's been really gratifying, I think, that people come at it for a silly experience, and then they actually come around to seeing that there's something else in there on top of that."

"There are a lot of comments that are like, 'I thought this was going to be so dumb. But actually!'" Cuzzillo adds.

"I think it Trojan horses you into a lot of things," Foddy agrees. "It Trojan horses you into difficult gameplay in a certain way, hopefully into thinking about why you play video games and what you're getting out of it, and all that good stuff. And then there's a layer of making you consider gendered aspects of how you're playing video games. If people felt Trojan-horsed into that, that's cool. I think that was a lot of the intent."

It may be saying the obvious out loud, but intent feels especially worth dissecting right now, in no small part because a major debate in this pivotal time for games is if "everything starts getting done with AI," as Foddy wonders.

Even ignoring essential copyright and labor implications, my stance on gen AI in games has always been that no matter how convincing generated content might become, it unavoidably loses something because you're sacrificing intent – a full half of art alongside interpretation. Foddy seems to be of a similar mind. Cuzzillo as well; he says he's used gen AI in a "light way" already, asking ChatGPT questions about code even if he hates how "corporate" its "awful" code is. It's more of a search engine at a time where, Foddy says, "Google doesn't work anymore," in part thanks to gen AI.

We're here to do the creative work. We're not here to hand that off. Bennett Foddy

"I don't want it to write any code for me ... I like doing that part. I'm not going to give that up. But all the stuff that Bennett does, I think we could have it do," Cuzzillo jokes. "I do feel like how we're going to use it is probably going to change a lot. Right now we're using it very little, and we have to sort out how we want to use it, I guess, and what the cultural norms are around that stuff,