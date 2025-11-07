Steam expert hails PC gaming "golden age" of rough-but-fun games that devs can make quickly and players love, from Peak to Megabonk: "Steam players want fun first"

Lethal Company, RV There Yet, Slots & Daggers, Cloverpit, the list goes on

Megabonk low poly monkey
(Image credit: Vedinad)

For all the contraction and hardship in the games industry, Steam expert, indie dev, and marketing consultant Chris Zukowski reckons we've entered a new "golden age" of indie games and "most developers don't realize it" because it's largely been propelled by tighter, tinier hits.

In a blog post, Zukowski likens this intersection of player appetite, agile ideas, and proven trends to a "Great Conjunction" planetary alignment.

Zukowski highlights Megabonk as an example of "(MAYBE) Vampire Survivors gen 2," which has returned to humanity's thirst for screen-obliterating, serotonin-dispensing, roguelike-flavored chaos. Similarly, job and shop sims are dying down a bit after a gold rush of their own, but they're still kicking – just ask the recently released Tavern Keeper (a stunner in the works for quite a long time).

Lethal Company screenshots of workers in orange hazmat suits carrying props and junk

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

"Horror is still hot," Zukowski continues, pointing to games like Escape the Backrooms and also, and this is not a joke, Backrooms Escape Together. Crucially, "fans accept horror games that are a little rough around the edges" without batting an eye," he says. (I heard similar remarks from the creator of Merchant 64, a simple N64-style merchant sim that got a lot of mileage out of great art and an audience that's hugely receptive to vibes.)

This is another recurring trend with these. "Players haven't given up on the idea of fun-to-play-but-rough-around the edges," Zukowski observes, arguing "Steam players want fun first" and you don't need sterling graphics or flawless polish to deliver fun. Megabonk looks like a meme and is capable of infuriating hitches, but it's still a good time. Just look at Nubby's Number Factory, a runaway plinko roguelike which looks frankly unnerving.

"That is what the Great Conjunction is about. Genres that are so fun that players look past graphics and polish. They just want tight, fun, deep gameplay," Zukowski reckons. "The goal here is to make a game fast, throw it out there as a demo, or a playtest, and see if people think the game is fun. If it is, ship it."