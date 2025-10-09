Roguelike breakout Megabonk has released a patch which reworks the final swarm: "The current meta required you to wear sunglasses and watch a slideshow / lightshow at 1.5fps for 5 hours to get a WR"

Megabonk has received a new update including some balance updates and an overhaul to the final swarm.

Selling over one million copies within two weeks and hitting a Steam player count that beat out the likes of Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Borderlands 4, Megabonk has become one of the breakout indies of 2025 – which has been an incredible year with the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2 , bolstered by surprise hits like Schedule 1, Repo, and Peak. And with a game that popular, obviously you're going to get cheaters, with the game's leaderboards being purged due to this.

"Yo sorry about the leaderboards being broken the last few days, I took some time off over the weekend, and of course some mfers decided to break the leaderboard for everyone," the game's developer vedinad says in a post to the game's Steam community , adding "technically it's my fault for not securing the leaderboards enough, I just never expected this many people to play fucking Megabonk." This introduced the new notes for ersion 1.0.12 which released this week, with fixing the leaderboards being a top priority.

However, the leaderboards aren't the sole focus, as the update also features bug fixes (including "a buff for pretty much all weapons" thanks to a fix to weapon duration) and balance updates (including a nerf to the XP tome which was wanted by a "majority" but "if everyone ends up hating it, I can just revert it back to 9% next week. Please go easy on me").

The most major change to the game is an update to how the final swarm works. The developer explains: "The current meta required you to wear sunglasses and watch a slideshow / lightshow at 1.5fps for 5 hours to get a WR. This was never intended, and I don't think anyone actually enjoyed that, so I've stirred up some shit. The final swarm is harder to survive, and your executes and black holes won't really save you anymore... probably." This also includes new ghosts which appear during the final swarm, presumably to mess you up even further.

