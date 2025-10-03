Out-of-nowhere roguelike hit Megabonk has sold 1 million copies in 2 weeks, solo creator says "I'll be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight"
It was obviously going to happen when it has skateboarding skeletons
Indie hit Megabonk came out of nowhere and has suddenly hit the 1 million copies sold mark in just two weeks.
Between the likes of REPO, Schedule 1, and Peak, I think calling 2025 the year of the surprise indie would be an extremely fair assessment. And considering September had two of the biggest indie releases of all time with Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong – the latter of which caused a number of indies to delay their release dates to avoid – I figured we wouldn't have much left in terms of surprises with those two being the center of attention.
But two weeks after Silksong and a week before Hades came Megabonk, which can best be described as a mix of Risk of Rain 2 and Vampire Survivors with PS1-inspired graphics. Featuring the likes of skateboarding skeletons, chimps with sunglasses, and all manner of weird creatures, it's no wonder it blew up.
The game was clearly a success with 4,000 Very Positive reviews within a week, but now we know exactly how well it did. Megabonk's developer vedinad tweets on the Megabonk account confirming that within its first two weeks, the game sold 1 million copies, saying: "THANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight."
ONE MILLION MEGABONK COPIES SOLD IN 2 WEEKSTHANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight pic.twitter.com/vVN2STaoawOctober 2, 2025
They add that they "really appreciate all the great feedback. There are definitely a lot of things I wanna fix and change," noting that they plan to "get a roadmap created or something." Vedinad continues, saying "Im just a bit overwhelmed and tired atm, so I think I will take a few days break," but the updates should come shortly after.
I had actually never heard of this game until I started writing this, and now I feel like I'm cursed because I can see myself sinking hours into it thanks to that damn sunglasses-wearing chimp.
