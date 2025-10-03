Out-of-nowhere roguelike hit Megabonk has sold 1 million copies in 2 weeks, solo creator says "I'll be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight"

Indie hit Megabonk came out of nowhere and has suddenly hit the 1 million copies sold mark in just two weeks.

Between the likes of REPO, Schedule 1, and Peak, I think calling 2025 the year of the surprise indie would be an extremely fair assessment. And considering September had two of the biggest indie releases of all time with Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong – the latter of which caused a number of indies to delay their release dates to avoid – I figured we wouldn't have much left in terms of surprises with those two being the center of attention.

But two weeks after Silksong and a week before Hades came Megabonk, which can best be described as a mix of Risk of Rain 2 and Vampire Survivors with PS1-inspired graphics. Featuring the likes of skateboarding skeletons, chimps with sunglasses, and all manner of weird creatures, it's no wonder it blew up.

The game was clearly a success with 4,000 Very Positive reviews within a week, but now we know exactly how well it did. Megabonk's developer vedinad tweets on the Megabonk account confirming that within its first two weeks, the game sold 1 million copies, saying: "THANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight."

ONE MILLION MEGABONK COPIES SOLD IN 2 WEEKSTHANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight pic.twitter.com/vVN2STaoawOctober 2, 2025

They add that they "really appreciate all the great feedback. There are definitely a lot of things I wanna fix and change," noting that they plan to "get a roadmap created or something." Vedinad continues, saying "Im just a bit overwhelmed and tired atm, so I think I will take a few days break," but the updates should come shortly after.

I had actually never heard of this game until I started writing this, and now I feel like I'm cursed because I can see myself sinking hours into it thanks to that damn sunglasses-wearing chimp.

