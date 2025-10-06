Indie roguelike breakout Megabonk hit a new player record over the weekend, charting higher than Call of Duty, Borderlands 4 and Marvel Rivals

Surprise indie hit Megabonk hit a new all-time Steam player peak over the weekend, outperforming the likes of Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Borderlands 4.

Despite releasing in between the two biggest indie games of the year (two weeks after Hollow Knight: Silksong and a week before Hades 2 ) Megabonk has become one of the biggest indie hits of 2025, selling over 1 million copies within two weeks . Fans include a Palworld lead who said it "ruined all other recent releases for me," and clearly, he isn't alone, as the game's developer has celebrated yet another milestone.

According to SteamDB , this past weekend, Megabonk hit a new Steam player count high, peaking at 117,336 on Sunday.

6th most played game on Steam today 👀 i will be eating spaghetti with EXTRA cheese tonight-john megabonk pic.twitter.com/cWLS967ksSOctober 5, 2025

The game's developer, vedinad, took to Twitter to point out that Megabonk was the 6th most played game on Steam, ahead of Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty, Baldur's Gate 3, and Borderlands 4. The developer celebrated this, saying "6th most played game on Steam today i will be eating spaghetti with EXTRA cheese tonight" before signing off as "John Megabonk." Meanwhile, someone else pointed out that it actually overtook Silksong's number 5 slot at some point shortly after.

I picked up Megabonk for the first time this past Friday after writing about the 1 million copies, and it promptly ruined my weekend. I planned to finish Silent Hill, but the bonk was too strong, so it's no surprise the game is getting more popular every day, and as more people discover you get to play as the chimpanzee with sunglasses, it's undoubtedly going to continue.

