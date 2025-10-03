Palworld dev has been "consumed" by Steam's newest roguelike megahit and can't even return to Borderlands 4: "Back on the Megabonk now"

Megabonk is the latest PC roguelike to practically come out of nowhere and tightly grip thousands of players as close to the screen as possible, following Balatro and Vampire Survivors' lead. The viral game's solo creator recently announced it had sold a whopping one million copies in two weeks, and now, it's claimed another victim: a Palworld lead.

Pocketpair's publishing director and communications lead John 'Bucky' Buckley jumped onto social media to share that he's also been "consumed" by the game's 3D take on Vampire Survivors' moreish formula, this time filled with skateboarding skeletons and other adorably quirky polygonal figures.

"Not only has Megabonk consumed me, both body and mind, but it has also ruined all other recent releases for me," Buckley said in a recent tweet. He's become so infatuated with the game, in fact, that he turned on Borderlands 4 "to continue the main story after a week of bonking and I just couldn't get back into it… back on the Megabonk now."

If you're not familiar with the widely-emulated Survivors formula by now, Megabonk basically has you killing swarms of enemies in pursuit of higher levels, upgrades, more weapons, and stronger stats. It's a 'big numbers go up, wow' kinda thrill. Only this time, you're doing acrobatics around procgen 3D maps instead of top-down ones.

According to Megabonk's Steam page, there are currently 240 in-game quests, 20 playable characters, and "70+ unique items with different synergies."

As someone who spent a few too many days attached to Vampire Survivors, and then played the hits it spawned (Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Brotato) until my pupils turned to raisins, having a quick look at Megabonk is making me real scared.

After dodging Silksong, this Balatro-style slot machine roguelike smashed even my highest expectations by shipping 100,000 copies in a single day