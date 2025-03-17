Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"

News
By Contributions from published

"Pocketpair really is a very, very friendly place"

Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld launched in early access last year to a nearly unfathomable level of success for a relatively small studio – as well as no shortage of criticism. Communications director and publishing manager John Buckley reckons that many studios would've been crushed under the weight of that launch, but says Poketpair's work culture has held the studio together.

"Pocketpair really is a very, very friendly place," Buckley said in a recent panel at the Game Developers Conference. "It always has been an incredibly friendly company. This is just my opinion, you can disagree, but I think very few companies could survive a post-Palworld situation like we did. I think a lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity, but we managed to retain all our staff. We managed to push on and do what we do because we're such a close and tight knit company."

Palworld was an immediate, massive hit, selling two million copies in 24 hours and becoming just the second game in the history of Steam to reach two million concurrent players. But the game's popularity compounded with the obvious Pokemon comparisons to make it a unique target for criticism and harassment from the gaming world, not to mention accusations of using AI-generated art and that whole lawsuit from Nintendo itself.

Whatever you think of Palworld as a game, that kind of pressure certainly isn't conducive to a healthy work environment, and Buckley went on list a few "silly examples" of things the studio does to keep morale up, from pizza and sushi parties to going out for drinks. "Our CEO always gives us the day off to play big games," a fact which made headlines around the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. "For some reason that's newsworthy," Buckley says. "I don't think it is." But when you're working on a game as successful as Palworld, it's tough not to make headlines.

Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game.

See more PC Gaming News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Palworld
Palworld devs faced "so many challenges" in the survival game's first year as pre-launch attention "brought its own difficulties" and post-launch "accusations" were "a lot to handle"
Palworld
Palworld's multi-million player launch was originally in the hands of just one server guy who was "trying his best"
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Palworld
Palworld dev says he's swamped with offers for Pocketpair's new publishing company, which is all about "giving devs the financial freedom to make games they want"
Palworld
Palworld dev Pocketpair has received "hundreds" of pitches to its publishing arm, and its manager sympathizes with devs "desperate for funding" who could end up with "horrific contracts"
A horned, golden Pal in Palworld.
Palworld drops a massive update that further distances the survival game from Pokemon following the Nintendo lawsuit, and fans couldn't be more proud: "Justice for Palworld"
Latest in Survival Games
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.
Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
Latest in News
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin
Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie
A screenshot from No Man&#039;s Sky showing someone in a space suit stood amongst futuristic-looking architecture.
No Man's Sky programmer shares the "first 3D world" he co-created at 18 years old, which was "a foundational step for me from there to No Man's Sky"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Saints Row Review
Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Team Liquid clears Chrome King Gallywix
World of Warcraft's latest raid race ends in disappointment after 12 days with a final boss so lackluster the team who won was visibly confused to have beaten it
More about survival
Palworld

Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Palworld

As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin

Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin
Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie
A screenshot from No Man&#039;s Sky showing someone in a space suit stood amongst futuristic-looking architecture.
No Man's Sky programmer shares the "first 3D world" he co-created at 18 years old, which was "a foundational step for me from there to No Man's Sky"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Robert De Niro and Debra Messing in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks embodying his "mythological" gangsters in The Alto Knights, whose real conflict inspired The Godfather
Saints Row Review
Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Team Liquid clears Chrome King Gallywix
World of Warcraft's latest raid race ends in disappointment after 12 days with a final boss so lackluster the team who won was visibly confused to have beaten it
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"