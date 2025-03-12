Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game

News
By published

The crossplay update will arrive in "late March"

Palworld
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Over a year on from its original early access release, Palworld is finally getting crossplay, allowing friends (or should I say pals?) on all platforms to play together later this month.

Right from the get-go, Palworld was immensely popular – on Steam alone it quickly soared past two million concurrent players (and at the time, was the second ever game to do so), not to mention its fans on Xbox. Months later, when it finally came to PS5, Palworld shot right to the top of Japan's PS5 charts, once again proving the hunger for Pocketpair's survival game. Now though, the time has finally come for all of those separate playerbases to combine into one massive, shared multiplayer space.

Announced by developer Pocketpair today, the update is set to arrive in "late March," bringing with it "multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals," with the latter meaning that you'll be able to transfer your beloved Pals over from another save. An exact release date hasn't been revealed just yet, but with us already being a decent chunk into the month, we can't have that much longer to wait.

While no further details on the crossplay update have been confirmed, the Palworld account also teases that it "will have some little surprises in it too," so we'll have to keep an eye out for whatever those are. And, just in case there was any doubt, "no," this isn't the survival game's final update.

Back in December, Palworld got a massive content update called Feybreak, which even added an in-built Nuzlocke mode for any fans of Pokemon challenge runs. Feybreak was obviously a hit, anyway, as it prompted an enormous concurrent player count spike on Steam. Whether an update like the upcoming crossplay one could reach those same heights is another matter, but the fact that it's finally happening is a major win all round.

As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld's roadmap includes a final boss and crossplay, but fans still want bigger bosses and more quests
a human courched between two pals
Palworld's big Feybreak update adds the "harshest" island yet this month, and it's 6 times bigger than the last one
Pal wields a massive turret in a screenshot from Palworld
Palworld's Feybreak update adds a built-in Nuzlocke mode to the open-world survival game - and a taste of next year's Terraria crossover
Palworld
Palworld's Feybreak update is clearly a success as the game just hit its highest concurrent player count since launch
A horned, golden Pal in Palworld.
Palworld drops a massive update that further distances the survival game from Pokemon following the Nintendo lawsuit, and fans couldn't be more proud: "Justice for Palworld"
Palworld
Palworld devs faced "so many challenges" in the survival game's first year as pre-launch attention "brought its own difficulties" and post-launch "accusations" were "a lot to handle"
Latest in Survival Games
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.
Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
Latest in News
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Horses
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse
Dollman being buckled into a seat in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima left "a number of clues" in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer, including hints of a day/night cycle
Palworld
Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie
Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones
The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
More about survival
Palworld

As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
Atomfall

Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister

Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
See more latest
Most Popular
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Horses
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has another secret skill, and this one is an absolute game changer - looking down makes you duck under branches while riding your horse
Dollman being buckled into a seat in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima left "a number of clues" in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer, including hints of a day/night cycle
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie
Lego dark falcon set on table
Buckle up Nerf Herders, the Lego Star Wars Dark Millennium Falcon has only been this cheap twice
Retro Gamer 270
﻿Amazing PS2 gifts in this month’s Retro Gamer
San in warpaint next to wolf Moro in Princess Mononoke
28 years after its original release, one of the best Studio Ghibli movies is getting a restored IMAX re-release
Walton Goggins in The Righteous Gemstones
The final season of Fallout star's HBO comedy has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft guild cheats its way to winning Race for World First, gets caught, banned, then reverses its name and does it all over again
Balatro
Balatro creator hits back at AI art spread on the roguelike's subreddit: "I don't use it in my game, I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds"