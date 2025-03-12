Palworld is finally getting crossplay across PC, Xbox and PS5 this month as Pocketpair teases "some little surprises" to come to the survival game

Over a year on from its original early access release, Palworld is finally getting crossplay, allowing friends (or should I say pals?) on all platforms to play together later this month.

Right from the get-go, Palworld was immensely popular – on Steam alone it quickly soared past two million concurrent players (and at the time, was the second ever game to do so), not to mention its fans on Xbox. Months later, when it finally came to PS5, Palworld shot right to the top of Japan's PS5 charts , once again proving the hunger for Pocketpair's survival game. Now though, the time has finally come for all of those separate playerbases to combine into one massive, shared multiplayer space.

Announced by developer Pocketpair today, the update is set to arrive in "late March," bringing with it "multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals," with the latter meaning that you'll be able to transfer your beloved Pals over from another save. An exact release date hasn't been revealed just yet, but with us already being a decent chunk into the month, we can't have that much longer to wait.

🚨Palworld's Crossplay Update coming in late March!🚨Multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals 🚚To celebrate the update, Palworld is 25% off on the PS Store and Steam!Don't miss it 🎁PS Store: https://t.co/REZemF7ymXSteam: https://t.co/mOTG66p6al pic.twitter.com/AYbndvOB6iMarch 12, 2025

While no further details on the crossplay update have been confirmed, the Palworld account also teases that it "will have some little surprises in it too," so we'll have to keep an eye out for whatever those are. And, just in case there was any doubt, "no," this isn't the survival game's final update.

Back in December, Palworld got a massive content update called Feybreak, which even added an in-built Nuzlocke mode for any fans of Pokemon challenge runs. Feybreak was obviously a hit, anyway, as it prompted an enormous concurrent player count spike on Steam . Whether an update like the upcoming crossplay one could reach those same heights is another matter, but the fact that it's finally happening is a major win all round.

As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit.